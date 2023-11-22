ការស្រាវជ្រាវថ្មីមានគោលបំណងធ្វើបដិវត្តការព្យាបាលជំងឺមហារីកស្បែកដោយប្រើបច្ចេកវិទ្យា Quantum

Researchers at the University of Sydney Nano Institute have been awarded a contract by non-profit organization Wellcome Leap to develop quantum technology for use in the biological and health sectors. The multimillion-dollar program, called Quantum for Bio (Q4Bio), aims to identify and demonstrate applications in human health that will benefit from the emergence of quantum computers in the next few years.

The team at the University of Sydney will focus on using quantum technology to develop new molecules for the treatment of skin cancers and the improvement of sunscreens. Conventional computers currently struggle to accurately predict the quantum chemical dynamics in molecules, which is a significant bottleneck in drug development. By pioneering new quantum solutions and developing algorithms for accurate quantum simulations, the team hopes to greatly improve the modeling of photoactive chemical reactions.

These reactions occur at speeds so fast that they cannot be observed in real-time, making it difficult to understand and study their mechanisms. By using analog quantum simulations, scientists can slow down these processes by a factor of 100 billion times to accurately observe and analyze them. The team has recently published research demonstrating this remarkable slowdown in a quantum simulation.

The multidisciplinary team, led by Dr. Tingrei Tan, Associate Professor Ivan Kassal, and Professor Pablo Fernandez Peñas, aims to bring together expertise in quantum technology, chemistry, and medical research to tackle these complex challenges. Their research could lead to a whole new approach to understanding and treating diseases, as well as designing innovative molecules for medical applications.

Quantum technology is still in its early stages, but it holds the promise of revolutionizing various fields, including drug design, materials science, and cryptography. The University of Sydney, with its comprehensive and world-class research capabilities, is an ideal institution to conduct this research.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

Q: What is Quantum for Bio (Q4Bio)?

A: Q4Bio is a program aimed at identifying, developing, and demonstrating quantum technology applications in human health.

Q: What is the main focus of the University of Sydney’s research in Q4Bio?

A: The research team is focused on using quantum technology to develop new molecules for the treatment of skin cancers and the improvement of sunscreens.

Q: Why is quantum technology important in drug development?

A: Quantum technology can accurately predict quantum chemical dynamics in molecules, which is a critical component in drug development that conventional computers struggle with.

Q: What are analog quantum simulations?

A: Analog quantum simulations allow scientists to slow down processes by a factor of 100 billion times to observe and study reactions that happen too quickly to be observed in real-time.

Q: How could this research impact the field of medicine?

A: The research could lead to new approaches in understanding and treating diseases, as well as the design of innovative molecules for medical applications.

Q: Why is the University of Sydney well-suited for this research?

A: The University of Sydney has one of the broadest and deepest quantum technology programs globally, with world-class experts in quantum theory, hardware, and software development.