ជីវិត​នៅ​ទីក្រុង

ការបង្ហាញបច្ចេកវិទ្យាថ្មី និងថាមពលនៃ AI

ព័ត៌មាន

Oppo ប្រកាសចេញស្មាតហ្វូនស៊េរីថ្មី Oppo A38 នៅក្នុងប្រទេសឥណ្ឌា

ByGabriel Botha

កញ្ញា 8, 2023
Oppo ប្រកាសចេញស្មាតហ្វូនស៊េរីថ្មី Oppo A38 នៅក្នុងប្រទេសឥណ្ឌា

Oppo has recently launched a new smartphone, Oppo A38, in the Indian market. This phone is a part of the company’s budget series and comes with features like a large 6.56-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a powerful battery. The device was previously launched in the UAE and is now available for pre-order in India.

The Oppo A38 is available in two color variants, Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. It comes with a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. Customers can currently pre-order the handset, and it will go on sale on September 13 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 Nits peak brightness. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 13-based Color OS 13.1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the company has provided a 5MP selfie camera. To power the device, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also offers facial recognition. It includes USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, and other connectivity features.

Overall, the Oppo A38 offers a good set of features at a budget-friendly price, making it a competitive option in the Indian smartphone market.

ប្រភព៖ [Source Name]

By Gabriel Botha

ប្រកាសដែលទាក់ទងនឹង

ព័ត៌មាន

ការស្វែងរកភាពជឿនលឿនចុងក្រោយបង្អស់នៅក្នុងឧបករណ៍តេស្ត LAN/WAN សកល

កញ្ញា 11, 2023
ព័ត៌មាន

សារៈសំខាន់នៃការប្រើប្រាស់ម៉ាស៊ីនមេប្រូកស៊ីសម្រាប់ WhatsApp នៅលើប្រព័ន្ធប្រតិបត្តិការ Android និង iOS

កញ្ញា 11, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew
ព័ត៌មាន

មីក្រូ LED៖ ជារឿងធំបន្ទាប់នៅក្នុងបច្ចេកវិទ្យាអេក្រង់ស្មាតហ្វូន និងថេប្លេត

កញ្ញា 11, 2023

អ្នក​បាន​ខក​ខាន

បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ស្មាតហ្វូន Nokia G42 5G៖ ជាជម្រើសដែលងាយស្រួលប្រើ និងប្រកបដោយនិរន្តរភាព

កញ្ញា 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 យោបល់
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

Honor បញ្ជាក់​កាលបរិច្ឆេទ​ចេញ​លក់​សម្រាប់ V Purse Concept

កញ្ញា 11, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew 0 យោបល់
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ការបង្កើនប្រសិទ្ធភាព Counter-Strike 2 Settings ដើម្បីកាត់បន្ថយការបញ្ចូលទិន្នន័យយឺត

កញ្ញា 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 យោបល់
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

កម្មវិធី IBM តម្រូវឱ្យបុគ្គលិកសកលត្រឡប់ទៅការិយាល័យវិញយ៉ាងហោចណាស់បីថ្ងៃក្នុងមួយសប្តាហ៍

កញ្ញា 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 យោបល់