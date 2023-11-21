Jessica Gagen: ពី Miss England ទៅកាន់ Space Explorer

Jessica Gagen, a former Miss England winner, is on a mission to break barriers and fulfill her dream of becoming an astronaut. With a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Liverpool, Jessica has set her sights on becoming the first beauty queen in space. Recently, she took a significant step closer to her dream by getting the opportunity to ‘fly’ a Boeing Starliner spaceship at the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, USA.

During her visit to the United States, Jessica not only had the chance to fly the Starliner simulator but also went behind the scenes with Boeing employees who are working on designing and building a space shuttle. She was immersed in the world of space exploration, gaining valuable insights into the work being done in the field.

In addition to her time at Boeing, Jessica was given a VIP tour of the Kennedy Space Centre and had the incredible opportunity to watch two rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast. It was a dream trip that exceeded all her expectations.

As a keynote speaker at the Ascend conference in Las Vegas, which was organized by the International Space Station, Jessica shared her passion for promoting women and children in STEM subjects. Her goal is to encourage more girls to pursue careers in engineering and break stereotypes surrounding the industry.

Since winning the Miss England title, Jessica has become a role model for aspiring scientists and engineers. She aims to use her platform to educate the next generation about the diverse opportunities in STEM fields and the skills that engineering can provide. Jessica’s beauty with a purpose project, called The STEM Project, focuses on inspiring young minds and showcasing the potential of different types of engineering.

Looking to the future, Jessica also has aspirations of presenting educational TV documentaries and exploring new technologies. And if given the chance, she would eagerly accept the opportunity to travel to space.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft has already completed two uncrewed test flights, with the second successfully reaching the International Space Station. Jessica continues to chase her dreams, and she will be competing in the 71st Miss World pageant in Mumbai, India, in March.

ប្រភព:

Swns.com