ការកើនឡើងនៃតម្រូវការសម្រាប់គម្របកញ្ចក់ចល័តកោង ជំរុញផែនការពង្រីកសម្រាប់ JNTC

The unprecedented success of Huawei’s Mate 60 series smartphones has sparked a surge in demand for curved mobile cover glass. As a result, JNTC, a reputable South Korean supplier in this industry, is forecasting substantial revenue growth in 2023. In order to capitalize on this growing market, the company has announced plans to expand its manufacturing base in Vietnam.

Curved mobile cover glass refers to the specialized glass used in manufacturing smartphones with curved screens. This technology not only enhances the visual appeal of a device but also improves user experience by offering a wider field of view and a sleeker design.

With consumers increasingly gravitating towards smartphones with curved displays, JNTC recognized the need to scale up its production capabilities. The decision to expand its manufacturing base in Vietnam demonstrates the company’s commitment to meet the rising demand for curved mobile cover glass. This strategic move will allow JNTC to streamline operations, increase production capacity, and improve overall efficiency.

By reinforcing its presence in Vietnam, JNTC aims to position itself as a leading supplier in the global market for curved mobile cover glass. With projections indicating strong growth in this sector, the company is confident that this expansion will result in significant revenue gains in 2023 and beyond.

