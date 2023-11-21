តើ​កូវីដ​នៅ​មាន​ភាព​វិជ្ជមាន​ក្នុង​ខ្លួន​អ្នក​យូរ​ប៉ុណ្ណា?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities worldwide, many people are left wondering how long the virus can remain detectable in their bodies. Understanding the duration of a positive COVID-19 test result is crucial for individuals, healthcare professionals, and public health authorities alike. Let’s delve into this topic and address some frequently asked questions.

How long can COVID-19 be detected in the body?

The duration for which COVID-19 can be detected in the body varies from person to person. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most individuals who contract the virus will test positive within the first few days after infection. However, the virus can remain detectable for up to three months in some cases, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems or those who experience a prolonged illness.

What factors influence the duration of a positive test result?

Several factors can influence how long COVID-19 remains detectable in the body. These include the severity of the infection, the individual’s immune response, and the type of test used for detection. PCR tests, which detect the genetic material of the virus, are generally more sensitive and can detect the virus for a longer period compared to rapid antigen tests, which detect specific viral proteins.

Can someone still spread the virus after testing positive?

Yes, it is possible for individuals to spread the virus even after testing positive. The presence of viral genetic material does not necessarily indicate that the person is contagious. However, it is crucial to follow the guidance of healthcare professionals and public health authorities regarding isolation and quarantine protocols to prevent the potential spread of the virus to others.

When can someone be considered non-infectious?

Determining when someone is no longer infectious depends on various factors, including symptoms, test results, and guidance from healthcare professionals. Generally, individuals with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms can be considered non-infectious 10 days after symptom onset, provided they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications. However, individuals with severe illness or those who are immunocompromised may require a longer isolation period.

In conclusion, the duration for which COVID-19 remains detectable in the body can vary from person to person. While most individuals will test positive within the first few days after infection, the virus can persist for up to three months in some cases. It is essential to follow the guidance of healthcare professionals and public health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus, even after testing positive. Stay informed, stay safe, and continue to prioritize your health and the well-being of those around you.