Honor has recently unveiled an exciting collaboration with Porsche Design, resulting in the upcoming launch of a new smartphone as part of the Honor Magic 6 Series. This partnership aims to combine Honor’s innovative technology with Porsche’s timeless design philosophy. The essence of this collaboration can be summed up in the slogan “Born for Pioneers.”

The initial excitement surrounding this joint venture was further intensified by a preview poster featuring Prof. F.A. Porsche, the original designer of the iconic Porsche 911. This poster emphasized the pursuit of becoming the next classic and paid tribute to Porsche’s rich design legacy.

Interestingly, this is not Honor’s first foray into Porsche Design territory. Hints from Honor’s president, Zhao Ming, suggested the development of a special customized version, possibly named the Magic6 Porsche edition. The official announcement now confirms these speculations and sets the stage for a high-end smartphone that aims to rival Huawei’s extraordinary master series.

The ongoing collaboration between Huawei and Porsche Design, most notably seen in the RS Porsche Design on the Mate 9 series, has created high expectations for the upcoming Honor Porsche Design. With Huawei shifting to its own “Extraordinary Masters” branding, Honor now has the opportunity to shine and create a new chapter in this collaborative journey.

Enthusiasts can look forward to the Honor Magic 6 Series, with a particular focus on the Magic 6 Porsche Design. This smartphone is expected to offer a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and sophisticated aesthetics. Already equipped with 3C certification, which confirms support for satellite communication, the Honor Magic 6 is poised to make a significant impact in the competitive smartphone market. This device invites users to embrace the future, embodying the spirit of pioneers.

Original Source: [Honor Collaboration with Porsche Design](https://sparrowsnews.com/honor-collaboration-with-porsche-design/)