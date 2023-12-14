ប្រទេសទាំង ៥ ដែលមានសុវត្ថិភាព និងគ្រោះថ្នាក់បំផុតសម្រាប់ការធ្វើដំណើរក្នុងឆ្នាំ ២០២៤

A recent study conducted by risk assessment firm International SOS has identified the safest and most dangerous countries for travelers in 2024. The rankings take into account various factors including security levels, political violence, social unrest, and crime rates.

Taking the lead as the number one safest destination is Iceland. With its low rates of violent crime and absence of political violence or targeted violence against foreigners, Iceland has been deemed an extremely secure country for travelers. Following closely behind are Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, and Denmark, all earning the prestigious title of the safest countries in the world.

On the other end of the spectrum, South Sudan tops the list as the most dangerous place to travel in 2024. The lack of government control and minimal law enforcement across the country has resulted in an extreme security risk. Violent attacks by armed groups targeting travelers and international assignees pose a serious threat. Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and Somalia also make the list of the most dangerous countries due to ongoing political instability and high levels of violence.

In a significant development, the 2024 Travel Risk Map introduced climate change as a factor in assessing travel safety. The risk assessment firm reported an increase in climate-related alerts, attributing it to rising global temperatures that pose health risks worldwide. Extreme heat events, such as heatwaves, are becoming more frequent and can have negative impacts on both physical and mental health.

Dr. Irene Lai, Global Medical Director at International SOS, emphasized the importance of adapting to climate change and protecting health. Businesses are urged to make plans to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures while working towards reversing this trend.

In conclusion, travelers looking for a safe journey in 2024 should consider destinations like Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, and Denmark. However, caution is advised when traveling to South Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and Somalia due to the security risks associated with these countries.