Gov. Pritzker Rejects Plans for Migrant Tent Camp in Chicago Citing Environmental Concerns

In a significant move, Governor JB Pritzker has rejected the city of Chicago’s plans to establish a migrant tent camp in Brighton Park. The decision comes after concerns regarding environmental safety were raised by an environmental report.

Governor Pritzker emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety of asylum seekers while providing them with opportunities for independence. He stated, “We will not proceed with housing families on a site where serious environmental concerns are still present. My administration remains committed to a data-driven plan to improve the asylum seeker response.”

Despite the city’s claims that the site was safe for temporary residential use, an environmental assessment highlighted the presence of contaminated soil. Remediation work was initiated, involving the removal of the contaminated soil from the site.

However, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) reviewed the city’s analysis and deemed it inadequate. The review found that there were insufficient soil samples and remediation measures in place. The IEPA emphasized that the well-being of residents and workers should be the highest priority.

The governor’s office stated that additional soil sampling is necessary to comprehensively assess the environmental conditions at the site. They also highlighted the need for an expanded engineered barrier to protect against human exposure to contaminated soil.

This decision by Governor Pritzker underscores the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of migrants while taking into account environmental concerns. It reflects a commitment to a thorough and comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of asylum seekers in Chicago.