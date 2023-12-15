Residents in a Moreno Valley neighborhood are feeling disheartened and violated after thieves targeted their homes and stole large, expensive Christmas decorations. The incident, which occurred on December 1st, was caught on surveillance cameras owned by Alexandra Falcon and her neighbors.

The footage shows at least two suspects trespassing on properties and unplugging decorative inflatables from their extension cords. Falcon’s Rudolph reindeer and Santa Claus decorations were among the stolen items. The thieves were captured calmly walking away with the stolen decorations, their hands filled with the spoils of their crime.

Ashley Weaver, another victim of the theft, expressed her sadness, especially considering the holiday season. Weaver, who recently moved to the neighborhood, had invested in a giant LED inflatable Santa and reindeer to decorate her front yard. She had to resort to removing another large decoration, an 8-foot holiday lamp post, and storing it safely in her garage.

The targeted theft has left the neighborhood residents outraged, with Weaver emphasizing the hard work and cost involved in acquiring these decorations. Despite the setback, Falcon remains determined to not let the thieves dampen her holiday spirit. She has purchased a new lawn decoration and shared her resolution to continue celebrating the season joyously.

The victims have been monitoring online resale platforms in the hopes of spotting their stolen decorations and catching the suspects in the act of selling them.

This incident serves as a reminder for everyone to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their property during the holiday season. It is unfortunate that some individuals choose to spoil the festive spirit by engaging in criminal activities. However, the resilience and determination exhibited by Falcon and her neighbors show that the true meaning of Christmas cannot be overshadowed by such acts of theft.