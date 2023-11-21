ក្រសួងយុត្តិធម៌អាមេរិកនាំយកការចោទប្រកាន់ព្រហ្មទណ្ឌប្រឆាំងនឹង Binance និងជាស្ថាបនិក Changpeng Zhao

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its billionaire founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, are facing criminal charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. The charges are the result of a multi-year investigation into allegations of violating U.S. laws and regulations.

According to court documents, Changpeng Zhao will plead guilty to criminal charges and step down as the CEO of Binance as part of a $4 billion settlement with the Department of Justice. The charges include violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement an effective anti-money laundering program and willfully violating U.S. economic sanctions.

The plea agreement states that Changpeng Zhao will personally plead guilty to violating and causing a financial institution to violate the Bank Secrecy Act, and the Department of Justice is recommending a $50 million fine be imposed on him. The charges against Binance include conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business, violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and a conspiracy charge.

This development comes after civil suits were filed earlier this year by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission against Binance. The regulatory scrutiny surrounding Binance has intensified, with concerns raised about the company’s operations in various jurisdictions, allegations of money laundering, and securities fraud.

While Binance has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017, this recent legal action puts the exchange’s future in question. The charges brought against the company and its founder raise significant concerns about compliance and regulatory oversight within the cryptocurrency industry.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

Q: What are the charges brought against Binance and Changpeng Zhao?

A: The charges include violating the Bank Secrecy Act and willfully violating U.S. economic sanctions.

Q: What is the proposed settlement with the Department of Justice?

A: The proposed settlement is a $4 billion agreement, and Changpeng Zhao will plead guilty and step down as the CEO of Binance.

Q: What other regulatory actions have been taken against Binance?

A: Binance has faced civil suits from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission earlier this year.