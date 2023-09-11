A recent study conducted by researchers at Aston University has demonstrated that benchtop spectrometers can effectively analyze pyrolysis bio-oils, offering a cost-effective alternative to high-field spectrometers. Pyrolysis bio-oils are produced by subjecting industrial or agricultural waste materials to extreme heat, and they are increasingly being considered as substitutes for fossil fuels. However, analyzing the complex mixtures present in these bio-oils has been a challenging and expensive task.

The composition of pyrolysis bio-oils plays a crucial role in determining their stability and subsequent treatment. In particular, the presence of oxygen-containing chemicals, such as carbonyl groups, can have a major impact on the oil’s corrosiveness and stability. High-field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometry has been the go-to method for analyzing the identification and concentration of chemical species in samples. However, high-field NMR spectrometers are costly, with prices ranging from £600,000 to £10 million, and require expensive cryogens and solvents.

To address this, Dr. Robert Evans and his team at Aston University explored the effectiveness of benchtop NMR spectrometers in analyzing pyrolysis oils. Benchtop spectrometers, which use permanent magnets and do not require cryogenic cooling, are significantly less expensive to purchase and maintain. Although they have reduced sensitivity and resolution compared to high-field spectrometers, they are commonly used in teaching laboratories and research.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the University of Tennessee, compared the results obtained from benchtop spectrometers to those obtained from high-field spectrometers and other analytical techniques. The researchers evaluated pyrolysis oils derived from various plants and found that the benchtop spectrometers outperformed titration analysis for total carbonyl concentration. They also matched the performance of high-field spectrometry in detecting carbonyl groups, such as ketones, aldehydes, and quinones.

Dr. Evans emphasized that despite the known limitations of benchtop spectrometers, they were able to obtain NMR data of similar quality to high-field spectrometers. This paves the way for simpler, more cost-effective, and more accessible NMR analysis of pyrolysis oils for a wider range of users.

Overall, this research showcases the potential of benchtop spectrometers in the analysis of complex mixtures, providing an affordable and efficient solution for studying and understanding pyrolysis bio-oils.

Source: Aston University, Tang, B., et al. “Quantitative Low-Field 19F Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Analysis of Carbonyl Groups in Pyrolysis Oils.” ChemSusChem. doi:10.1002/cssc.202300625