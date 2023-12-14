ត្រាអាក់ទិកសម្របខ្លួនសម្រាប់ការរស់រានមានជីវិតនៅក្នុងបរិយាកាសត្រជាក់

Summary: Researchers have discovered that Arctic seals have evolved a unique adaptation to help them survive in icy climates. These seals possess intricate, maze-like nasal bones called maxilloturbinates, which allow them to retain heat and moisture when breathing. The more complex the structure of these bones, the more efficient they are at their job. The bearded seal, in particular, was found to have the most complex maxilloturbinates ever described. This adaptation enables the seals to better regulate their body temperature and conserve water, making life in the Arctic possible.

Arctic seals have long intrigued scientists with their ability to thrive in extreme cold. Recent research conducted by Matthew Mason at the University of Cambridge and his colleagues sheds light on the secret behind their survival. These seals possess intricate nasal bones known as maxilloturbinates, which help them stay warm and hydrated.

Unlike humans who have thin nasal bones covered by tissue, the maxilloturbinates of Arctic seals take on complex shapes resembling scrolls or trees. As the seals breathe in, the air passes through these structures, allowing them to warm and humidify the air before it reaches their lungs. When exhaling, the air follows the same route, trapping heat and moisture within.

Comparing the bearded seal, commonly found in the Arctic, and the Mediterranean monk seal, the research team found that the former possessed much denser and more complex nasal bones. Using computer models, the researchers measured heat and moisture loss in both species at varying temperatures. The results showed that the bearded seal outperformed the monk seal in retaining heat and conserving water, even at freezing temperatures.

“This more complicated structure has evolved specifically to facilitate life in Arctic environments,” explains Signe Kjelstrup at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The complex maxilloturbinates of Arctic seals allow them to adapt and thrive, providing insights into the remarkable ways animals survive in extreme conditions.