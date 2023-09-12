រដ្ឋពឹងផ្អែកលើកម្មវិធីតភ្ជាប់ដែលមានតំលៃសមរម្យដើម្បីភ្ជាប់ការបែងចែកឌីជីថល

States across the United States are working towards closing the digital divide by implementing digital equity plans that focus on providing affordable broadband access to all residents. One of the key tools states are relying on is the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), an initiative established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help low-income households afford broadband services.

Louisiana is leading the way in ACP enrollment, with over 50 percent of eligible residents participating in the program. In its digital equity plan, ConnectLA aims to increase ACP enrollment to over 635,000 in the short term and 980,000 in the long term. Similarly, Montana sees ACP enrollment as a crucial strategy for addressing the affordability gap for its residents. The state’s draft Digital Opportunity Plan focuses on increasing awareness and assisting eligible households in the ACP enrollment process.

Utah, like many states, has a significant portion of its population with limited access to affordable internet service. The Utah Broadband Center has found that the ACP is the most impactful affordability asset available to residents. West Virginia and Wyoming also recognize the importance of the ACP in achieving digital equity. West Virginia aims to have 250,000 eligible households enrolled in the ACP by 2028, while Wyoming is working on increasing internet service provider participation in the program and raising awareness among eligible households.

The ACP currently provides affordable broadband access to over 20 million households nationwide. However, FCC estimates suggest that funding for the program could run out within the next year. In response, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and 45 Members of Congress from both parties have urged leadership to extend ACP funding to ensure that millions of Americans do not lose access to broadband.

The future of the ACP remains uncertain, but states are hopeful that policymakers will address the affordability side of the digital divide and secure funding for the program. With the goal of achieving universal broadband access and bridging the digital divide, states are counting on the ACP to make broadband affordable for low-income residents and provide them with opportunities for education, healthcare, and employment.

និយមន័យៈ

– Digital equity: Ensuring that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to benefit fully from the digital economy.

– Digital divide: The gap between individuals and communities that have access to and use of information and communication technologies and those that do not.

ប្រភព:

