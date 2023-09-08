របៀបលេង Starfield នៅលើ Xbox One និង Mobile

If you’re interested in playing Starfield but don’t have an Xbox Series X/S or a powerful PC, don’t worry! You can still play the game on your Xbox One or mobile device.

តើ Starfield នៅលើ Xbox Cloud Gaming មែនទេ?

Yes, Starfield is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming. This means you can play the game on any device that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, including your Xbox One or mobile device. However, keep in mind that there may be some limitations when it comes to streaming games. You may experience lag, blurry visuals, blocky artifacts, and poor audio if your internet connection is not strong and stable enough. But if you haven’t had any issues with Xbox Cloud Gaming before, using the streaming service to play Starfield is a viable option.

If you really want to play Starfield on Xbox Series X but don’t have time to install it, you can also play it through cloud streaming.

របៀបលេង Starfield នៅលើ Xbox One

To play Starfield on Xbox One, you can stream it via Xbox Cloud Gaming using your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Simply turn on your Xbox One, go to Game Pass, and find Starfield. Once you’ve located the game, click on “Play” to start streaming. There’s no need to install the game!

However, keep in mind that streaming games uses a lot of data and bandwidth. So, make sure you don’t have a data cap for your internet connection.

របៀបលេង Starfield នៅលើទូរស័ព្ទ

To play Starfield on your mobile device, you’ll need to install the Xbox Game Pass App from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the Apple App Store (for iOS). Make sure you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

After installing the app, sign in to your Microsoft Account using the same account that you use to pay for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Find Starfield in the list of games and tap on its icon to open the game page. If you’re signed in to Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll see a green button that says “Play” on the page. Simply tap on it to start playing, without the need for installation.

It’s important to note that playing Starfield on mobile requires a controller. You can use a controller connected via Bluetooth (such as an Xbox controller) or a controller that clips onto your phone.

So, even if you don’t have the latest gaming hardware, you can still enjoy playing Starfield on your Xbox One or mobile device through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

និយមន័យៈ

– Xbox Cloud Gaming: Microsoft’s cloud gaming service that allows players to stream games to various devices, including Xbox One and mobile devices.

– Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: A subscription service provided by Microsoft that gives players access to a library of games, including Starfield.

ប្រភព:

- ប្រភពអត្ថបទ៖ មិនស្គាល់

– Radio Times: www.radiotimes.com