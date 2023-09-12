ជីវិត​នៅ​ទីក្រុង

ការបង្ហាញបច្ចេកវិទ្យាថ្មី និងថាមពលនៃ AI

បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

Garena Free Fire៖ របៀបទទួលបានរង្វាន់ដោយឥតគិតថ្លៃជាមួយនឹងលេខកូដប្រោសលោះ

ByGabriel Botha

កញ្ញា 12, 2023
Garena Free Fire៖ របៀបទទួលបានរង្វាន់ដោយឥតគិតថ្លៃជាមួយនឹងលេខកូដប្រោសលោះ

Getting rewarded always encourages you for the betterment, especially when it comes to gaming. Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, understands this and constantly offers its players exciting opportunities to earn free in-game items.

Every day, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes that players can use to collect a variety of rewards, including skins, weapons, costumes, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time, usually between 12 to 18 hours.

To claim your freebies, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text box, then click on the confirm button to continue

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’ to proceed

Step 5: The codes will be successfully redeemed, and you can now collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Today, you have the chance to win a free Gilded Mask, as well as exciting new bundles and skins. However, remember to check back again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Source: Garena Free Fire

និយមន័យៈ
– Redeem codes: Special codes provided by game developers that allow players to claim free in-game items or bonuses.
– Skins: Cosmetics that change the appearance of weapons, characters, or other objects in a game.
– Bundles: A collection of in-game items sold together as a package.
– In-game mail: A section within the game where players can receive messages, rewards, and other items.

By Gabriel Botha

ប្រកាសដែលទាក់ទងនឹង

បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ជប៉ុន​នឹង​បង្កើត​ម៉ាស៊ីន​រ៉ុក្កែត​ដែល​មាន​ឥន្ធនៈ​មេតាន​សម្រាប់​ការ​បាញ់​បង្ហោះ​ឆ្នាំ​២០៣០

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ការលក់ Discover Samsung៖ ទទួលបាន Samsung SmartThings Station ត្រឹមតែ $1!

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

សិល្បៈ​នៃ​ការ​ដក​ខ្លួន​ចេញ៖ ការ​បញ្ចេញ​ចោល​នូវ​អ្វី​ដែល​លើស

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

អ្នក​បាន​ខក​ខាន

វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

អ្នកវិទ្យាសាស្ត្រខ្មៅ នឹងទទួលបានជំនួយសម្រាប់ការស្រាវជ្រាវកាត់ផ្តាច់ក្នុងកិច្ចខិតខំប្រឹងប្រែងដើម្បីបង្កើនភាពចម្រុះ

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

អង្គការណាសាដើម្បីស្ទ្រីមបេសកកម្ម OSIRIS-REx ត្រឡប់មកផ្ទះវិញ។

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

ការព្រមានដល់ម្ចាស់ពស់៖ ទទួលខុសត្រូវចំពោះសត្វចិញ្ចឹមរបស់អ្នក។

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

យាន Curiosity Rover របស់ NASA បានទៅដល់ Gediz Vallis Ridge នៅលើភពអង្គារ

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew 0 យោបល់