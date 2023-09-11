ជីវិត​នៅ​ទីក្រុង

ការបង្ហាញបច្ចេកវិទ្យាថ្មី និងថាមពលនៃ AI

បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ស្វែងយល់ពីការលក់ធ្លាក់ Samsung៖ ការធ្វើឱ្យប្រសើរឧបករណ៍របស់អ្នក។

ByMampho Brescia

កញ្ញា 11, 2023
ស្វែងយល់ពីការលក់ធ្លាក់ Samsung៖ ការធ្វើឱ្យប្រសើរឧបករណ៍របស់អ្នក។

Samsung is currently offering markdowns on a variety of home appliances as part of their Discover Samsung fall sale. One of the standout deals is on the Samsung Bespoke french door refrigerator, which is available for a $1,100 discount. This premium refrigerator comes with a built-in interior Beverage Center, a dual ice maker, and customizable color options for the panels.

Normally priced at $3,499, the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator can be purchased for $2,399 during the sale. Additionally, customers can save even more when bundling multiple appliances, with an extra $125 discount for purchasing two appliances, $225 off when buying three appliances, and $475 off when upgrading the entire kitchen with four or more new appliances.

The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator offers a range of design options, allowing customers to choose from sixteen pre-designed options or customize the color and design themselves. It comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty, a five-year sealed system warranty, and a ten-year compressor warranty. The temperature of the middle drawers can also be customized.

For those looking for alternative options, the Discover Samsung sale also includes the Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub. This refrigerator features a touch screen technology called Family Hub, which allows users to control various devices, access recipes, and even see inside the fridge from a connected device. It is available for $3,869, down from its regular price of $4,199.

Another notable refrigerator deal is the Smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with a beverage center and dual ice maker. This fridge is currently on sale for $2,699, a significant discount from its original price of $4,199. It features a concealed beverage center, a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher, and recessed handles for a sleek design.

In conclusion, the Discover Samsung fall sale offers a great opportunity to upgrade your appliances. Whether you’re in need of a new refrigerator or other home appliances, there are various options available at discounted prices. Take advantage of the sale to enhance your kitchen with Samsung’s innovative and customizable appliances.

ប្រភព:
ក្រុមហ៊ុន Samsung

By Mampho Brescia

ប្រកាសដែលទាក់ទងនឹង

បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ជប៉ុន​នឹង​បង្កើត​ម៉ាស៊ីន​រ៉ុក្កែត​ដែល​មាន​ឥន្ធនៈ​មេតាន​សម្រាប់​ការ​បាញ់​បង្ហោះ​ឆ្នាំ​២០៣០

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ការលក់ Discover Samsung៖ ទទួលបាន Samsung SmartThings Station ត្រឹមតែ $1!

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

សិល្បៈ​នៃ​ការ​ដក​ខ្លួន​ចេញ៖ ការ​បញ្ចេញ​ចោល​នូវ​អ្វី​ដែល​លើស

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

អ្នក​បាន​ខក​ខាន

វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

ការសិក្សាបានរកឃើញថាហ្សែនដែលទទួលបានពី Neanderthals បង្កើនហានិភ័យនៃជំងឺ Covid-19 ធ្ងន់ធ្ងរ

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

ការតស៊ូមតិសម្រាប់ការផុតពូជ: សេចក្តីថ្លៃថ្នូររបស់ Neanderthals

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

ដើមកំណើតបុរាណ៖ ស្រាយអាថ៌កំបាំងនៃអតីតកាលរបស់យើង។

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

តាមីល ណាឌូ រាយការណ៍ករណី COVID-19 ថ្មីមួយដែលមានអត្រាវិជ្ជមានតេស្តសូន្យ

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew 0 យោបល់