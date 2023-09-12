“Assassin’s Creed Mirage Takes the Series Back to Its Stealth Roots”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage marks a return to the original stealth action format that the series was born from. Unlike its recent predecessors, which leaned towards action RPG gameplay, Mirage brings players back to the Middle East with its labyrinthine city streets and emphasis on stealth and parkour.

Gone are the weapon and armor damage levels and wide open spaces. Mirage encourages players to keep a low profile, navigate rooftops, and rely on tools and assistance from citizens to create opportunities for infiltration. The game strikes a balance between scouting locations, planning, investigation, and engaging in flashy swordplay.

Mirage follows the story of protagonist Basim, a street thief turned assassin, as he undertakes various missions, both main and side, to gather information and assassinate targets. The game focuses on the planning and investigation phases of these missions, injecting a sense of detective work into the gameplay.

The objective design of Mirage allows players to rely on context clues instead of specific markers, encouraging them to pay more attention to their surroundings and immerse themselves in the game’s environment. The absence of a mini-map further enhances this effect.

The city locations in Mirage present players with the challenge of finding freeform approaches to stealth and strategic planning. With dense and clustered streets, even the smallest restricted areas feel like impenetrable fortresses. Players must observe guard routes, utilize distractions, and strategically take down enemies to progress through the missions.

Pickpocketing becomes an essential skill in Mirage, rewarding players with money and tokens that can be used to buy favors, bribe guards, and unlock new options and pathways. Additionally, tools like smoke bombs and knives, as well as the new Assassin Focus ability, which allows Basim to teleport and assassinate multiple targets simultaneously, aid in overcoming challenging enemy encounters.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage successfully brings the series back to its roots, delivering an engaging and immersive stealth experience that harks back to the fun and atmosphere of the original games.

ប្រភព:

– Source article: GamesHub via Ubisoft