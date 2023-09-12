ជីវិត​នៅ​ទីក្រុង

ការបង្ហាញបច្ចេកវិទ្យាថ្មី និងថាមពលនៃ AI

បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

Apple AirPods Pro ដើម្បីគាំទ្រការសាក USB-C

ByGabriel Botha

កញ្ញា 12, 2023
Apple AirPods Pro ដើម្បីគាំទ្រការសាក USB-C

Apple has confirmed that the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro will feature USB-C charging. The announcement was made at Apple’s Wonderlust Event, where the company also unveiled the new case for the AirPods Pro. The third-generation AirPods Pros case will not only support USB-C charging, but also MagSafe charging.

Unfortunately, for those who are only interested in purchasing the case separately, it seems that option will not be available. USB-C charging will be included with the full price of $249 for the AirPods Pro.

Aside from USB-C compatibility, users can look forward to other features such as adaptive audio and powerful noise cancellation. Additionally, a single charge of the AirPods Pro is expected to provide approximately six hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro are scheduled for release on September 22nd, offering consumers a wireless audio solution with enhanced functionality and convenience.

For more details about the announcements made at Apple’s Wonderlust Event, IGN has provided a comprehensive roundup of all the major news and highlights. Additionally, IGN offers a helpful guide to assist consumers in choosing the best Apple AirPods model to purchase in 2023.

ប្រភព:
– Apple’s Wonderlust Event
– IGN’s roundup of Apple’s Wonderlust Event
– IGN’s guide to the best Apple AirPods model to buy in 2023

By Gabriel Botha

ប្រកាសដែលទាក់ទងនឹង

បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ជប៉ុន​នឹង​បង្កើត​ម៉ាស៊ីន​រ៉ុក្កែត​ដែល​មាន​ឥន្ធនៈ​មេតាន​សម្រាប់​ការ​បាញ់​បង្ហោះ​ឆ្នាំ​២០៣០

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

ការលក់ Discover Samsung៖ ទទួលបាន Samsung SmartThings Station ត្រឹមតែ $1!

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
បច្ចេកវិទ្យា

សិល្បៈ​នៃ​ការ​ដក​ខ្លួន​ចេញ៖ ការ​បញ្ចេញ​ចោល​នូវ​អ្វី​ដែល​លើស

កញ្ញា 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

អ្នក​បាន​ខក​ខាន

វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

ការសិក្សាបានរកឃើញថាហ្សែនដែលទទួលបានពី Neanderthals បង្កើនហានិភ័យនៃជំងឺ Covid-19 ធ្ងន់ធ្ងរ

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

ការតស៊ូមតិសម្រាប់ការផុតពូជ: សេចក្តីថ្លៃថ្នូររបស់ Neanderthals

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

ដើមកំណើតបុរាណ៖ ស្រាយអាថ៌កំបាំងនៃអតីតកាលរបស់យើង។

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 យោបល់
វិទ្យាសាស្រ្ត

តាមីល ណាឌូ រាយការណ៍ករណី COVID-19 ថ្មីមួយដែលមានអត្រាវិជ្ជមានតេស្តសូន្យ

កញ្ញា 19, 2023 លោក Robert Andrew 0 យោបល់