Space travel is risky and complex, which is why NASA takes extensive measures to ensure the safety of its crew. One such measure is the creation of the Rubber Room, a secret facility located deep below Launch Pad 39 Complex on Merritt Island in Florida. This underground network of tunnels and bunkers was designed to provide a safe haven for workers in the event of a catastrophic explosion.

Although a sudden explosion would be unsurvivable, NASA had a plan in place to give individuals a chance to react and escape. The escape process began with a nine-story waterslide in complete darkness. Astronauts, on the other hand, had a different escape route. They would be transported from their capsule to the mobile launch pad via a high-speed elevator, capable of reaching the ground in just 30 seconds. From there, they would slide down a narrow, steep rubber tunnel, sprayed with water to increase speed.

Once out of the slide, the space employees would land on a rubber table. While occasionally overfilling with water, causing some to skid into the back wall, the table provided a buffer before they could proceed further. Passing through blast-proof doors, the crew would enter the Rubber Room, aptly named due to its rubber-covered interior. Equipped with 20 chairs, the Rubber Room had a spring-loaded floor that could withstand immense force, reducing pressure from a potential explosion.

The bunker was stocked with rations, water, and even a toilet to sustain individuals in case they were trapped for an extended period. To ensure the possibility of a last resort escape, an additional hatch was installed at the top of the Rubber Room. Although the facility was never used, it served as a testament to NASA’s commitment to crew safety.

Today, Launch Pad 39a and its accompanying network of tunnels lie abandoned, a testament to the advancements made by NASA in space exploration. While the rubber waterslide of doom is no longer in operation, the story of the Rubber Room serves as a reminder of the risks and precautions undertaken in the pursuit of venturing beyond our world.

