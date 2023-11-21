របកគំហើញក្នុងការធ្វើតេស្តប្រឆាំងមេរោគអេដស៍៖ ការវាយតម្លៃរហ័ស និងត្រឹមត្រូវក្នុងរយៈពេលមួយម៉ោង

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global health crisis, causing 1.3 million deaths every year. To combat this issue, researchers at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have developed a groundbreaking microfluidic device that can rapidly and accurately evaluate the susceptibility of microbes to antibiotics within an hour.

Traditional methods of evaluating AMR are slow, taking over 20 hours to obtain results. This delay can lead to the inappropriate use of antibiotics, further fueling the development of resistance. The new microfluidic platform tackles this problem by providing a rapid and accurate antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) method.

The device works by measuring the bacterial membrane permeability after exposure to antibiotics. This change in permeability occurs as soon as 30 minutes after antibiotic exposure, eliminating the need for long-term bacterial culture. By removing the culture step, the platform significantly reduces the turnaround time for results by around 20 hours.

Not only does the microfluidic platform provide quick results, but it also offers fully automated handling of bacterial solutions, reducing human error and increasing the reliability of AST results.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) refers to the ability of microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, to develop resistance to the drugs designed to kill them. This resistance makes infections harder to treat and increases the risk of disease spread.

Why is AMR a global health crisis?

AMR leads to an estimated 1.3 million deaths worldwide each year. As microbes become resistant to existing antibiotics, it becomes increasingly challenging to treat infections effectively. This poses a significant threat to public health, as common infections may become untreatable.

How does the microfluidic device work?

The microfluidic device measures the bacterial membrane permeability after exposure to antibiotics. By detecting changes in permeability, it can determine whether a microbe is susceptible or resistant to specific antibiotics. The device provides results within an hour, eliminating the need for long-term bacterial culture.

What are the advantages of the microfluidic platform?

The microfluidic platform offers several advantages. It provides rapid results, reducing the turnaround time by approximately 20 hours compared to traditional culture-based methods. The platform also enables fully automated handling of bacterial solutions, reducing human error and increasing result reliability.

What are the implications of this breakthrough?

The development of this microfluidic platform is a significant step in combating antimicrobial resistance. With a fast and accurate method to test the effectiveness of antibiotics against specific microbes, healthcare professionals can make better-informed treatment decisions, reducing the misuse and overuse of antibiotics and mitigating the threat of AMR.

Journal: Small

