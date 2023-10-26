ពិភពដ៏គួរឱ្យចាប់អារម្មណ៍នៃប្រហោងសៈ ការរុករកមិនស្គាល់

The study of black holes has captivated scientists and the general public alike, delving into the depths of cosmology and the mysteries of the universe. These enigmatic objects, characterized by their powerful gravitational pull that prevents anything from escaping, have long been a topic of scientific speculation and exploration. However, as our understanding continues to evolve, scientists are now turning their attention to the intriguing concept of white holes.

Unlike black holes, white holes are hypothetical objects from which matter cannot enter, but will eventually leave. Leading the charge in exploring this fascinating subject is Carlo Rovelli, an Italian theoretical physicist renowned for his imaginative science writing. Rovelli’s latest book, “White Holes,” combines elements of poetry, fantasy, philosophy, and hard physics to transport readers into the realm of the unknown.

While black holes have been a subject of observation and imaging, white holes remain purely speculative, with no direct evidence of their existence. Rovelli’s theoretical leap takes inspiration from quantum physics and proposes that when matter is compressed beyond its limits, a rebound occurs, transforming the black hole into a white hole. In this reversal of time, nothing can enter the white hole, and for an observer within, time appears to run backward.

The implications of white holes extend beyond mere curiosity. Rovelli suggests that these objects could have a significant impact on the structure and future development of the universe. It is even speculated that the combined mass of white holes could contribute to the elusive “dark matter” that permeates the cosmos.

While Rovelli’s book may not please all readers, as it veers away from technical language, it offers a unique perspective on the subject. By delving into the creative and imaginative thinking behind theoretical physics, Rovelli transports us into a world where scientific boundaries are pushed, inviting us to ponder the mysteries that lie beyond.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

សំណួរ៖ តើប្រហោងខ្មៅជាអ្វី?

A: A black hole is a celestial object with an incredibly strong gravitational pull that prevents anything, including light, from escaping.

Q: What is a white hole?

A: A white hole is a hypothetical object that does not allow matter to enter, but eventually expels its contents. It is considered the reverse of a black hole.

Q: Are white holes confirmed to exist?

A: Currently, there is no direct evidence of the existence of white holes. They remain a subject of speculation and theoretical exploration.

Q: How do white holes differ from black holes?

A: While black holes attract matter, preventing anything from escaping, white holes expel matter and do not allow anything to enter.

Q: What is the potential impact of white holes on the universe?

A: If white holes exist, they could significantly affect the structure and future development of the universe. Their combined mass might contribute to the mysterious “dark matter” that pervades the cosmos.

Q: What is “dark matter”?

A: Dark matter refers to the invisible substance that is believed to make up a significant portion of the universe’s mass. It is inferred from its gravitational effects, but its exact nature remains unknown.

