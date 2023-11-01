NASA រកឃើញដៃអព្ភូតហេតុដ៏គួរឱ្យខ្លាចនៅក្នុងលំហ៖ ទស្សនីយភាពត្រជាក់ឆ្អឹង

In a bone-chilling revelation just in time for Halloween, NASA has unearthed a cosmic spectacle – the ghostly remains of a supernova in the form of a hand. The eerie image, captured by the Chandra X-Ray telescope and the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), showcases a nebula shaped like a skeletal hand, injecting particles into space. This ethereal phenomenon holds the secrets of how pulsars, which are rotating neutron stars with immense magnetic fields, shape their surroundings.

Approximately 1,500 years ago, a colossal star in our Milky Way exhausted its nuclear fuel, imploding upon itself to create a dense object known as a neutron star. These extremely compact remnants have a gravitational force so intense that they draw matter and antimatter towards their poles, generating powerful jets along with a formidable wind. This dynamic process gives birth to pulsar wind nebulas, the haunting celestial structures that inspired the discovery.

By combining data from the Chandra and IXPE telescopes, scientists have obtained unprecedented insights into the formation of these nebulas and the role of magnetic fields in shaping their appearance. Roger Romani of Stanford University, the lead researcher, explains that the charged particles emitting X-rays traverse along the magnetic field lines, dictating the nebula’s structure just like skeletal bones determine the shape of a human hand.

NASA’s incredible timing in revealing this supernatural sight during the Halloween season adds an extra level of spine-tingling intrigue. The cosmic hand reaches out from the depths of space, serving as a captivating reminder of the mysterious and awe-inspiring nature of our universe.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

សំណួរ៖ តើអ្វីជាដុំពកខ្យល់ pulsar?

A: A pulsar wind nebula is a celestial structure formed by the jets of matter and antimatter emitted by rotating neutron stars, known as pulsars.

Q: What did NASA discover?

A: NASA discovered the image of a pulsar wind nebula resembling a skeletal hand in space, using data from the Chandra X-Ray telescope and the IXPE.

Q: How do magnetic fields shape the pulsar wind nebula?

A: The charged particles that produce X-rays in the nebula travel along the magnetic field lines, determining the overall shape of the nebula.

Q: When did the supernova and subsequent formation of the pulsar occur?

A: The supernova and formation of the pulsar occurred approximately 1,500 years ago.

Q: Why did NASA release this discovery around Halloween?

A: NASA released this discovery around Halloween for added thematic effect, as the ghostly image resembled the bones of a skeleton hand.