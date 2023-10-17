New research conducted at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is shedding light on harmful bacteria and how they activate certain genes that cause disease in the human body. Led by microbiologist Helen Wing, a team of interdisciplinary scientists has focused their attention on Shigella, a deadly bacterial pathogen that is responsible for causing symptoms such as abdominal cramping, fever, and diarrhea. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Shigella infections result in 600,000 deaths globally each year.

One of the key discoveries made by the researchers is the role of a major protein called VirB, which acts as a “switch” that triggers the bacterium to cause disease in humans. The protein binds to Shigella’s DNA, activating the disease. However, the study found that interfering with the binding process of VirB can potentially prevent Shigella from causing sickness.

The research, published in the journal mBio, has earned recognition as an “Editor’s Pick.” When substitutions are made in the VirB protein, it loses its ability to activate virulence genes in Shigella, effectively rendering the bacterium non-infectious. This finding opens the possibility of developing treatments that target the VirB protein to combat Shigella infections.

The team at UNLV’s microbiology lab aims to gain a better understanding of these “switch” proteins, which can transform typically harmless bacteria into aggressive pathogens. The ultimate goal is to uncover methods for controlling disease-causing bacteria and potentially developing new drugs that target these proteins.

The implications of this research extend beyond Shigella to other pathogens. The scientists believe that similar approaches could be applied to other clinically relevant bacteria by targeting different proteins involved in disease virulence. By understanding the functioning and interactions of these proteins, scientists hope to improve treatment strategies and alleviate the burden of infectious diseases worldwide.

One of the key molecules involved in the binding process is cytidine triphosphate (CTP), which is crucial for the regulation of VirB. By interfering with CTP binding, researchers hope to develop treatment strategies that can minimize the impact of harmful bacteria like Shigella.

This research marks an important step forward in uncovering the triggers for bacterial pathogens and opens the door to new avenues for treatment and prevention. By understanding the mechanisms that allow bacteria to cause disease, scientists can develop more effective strategies to combat these infections and improve global health.

Source: University of Nevada, Las Vegas [No URL]