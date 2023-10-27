Russian space agency chief Yuri Borisov has expressed concerns about the aging equipment on the International Space Station (ISS). Borisov’s statement comes in the wake of the Russian segment of the ISS experiencing its third coolant leak in less than a year, prompting questions about the reliability of Russia’s esteemed space program.

According to Borisov, the Russian equipment on the ISS has exceeded its intended lifespan. He stated that “eighty percent of the Russian equipment is beyond the warranty period,” highlighting the urgent need for updates and replacements. This raises concerns about the ability of the Russian segment to continue functioning effectively on the ISS.

Over the past few decades, Russia’s space program has faced several setbacks. Since the dissolution of the USSR in the 1990s, the program has encountered difficulties, including the loss of two Mars missions and a lunar probe. The recent crash of the Luna-25 mission, which took 16 years to develop, has further emphasized the challenges faced by the Russian space agency.

Borisov acknowledged the need for improvement, emphasizing the importance of learning from mistakes and working towards rectifying them. He cited erratic funding as a contributing factor to the prolonged development of Luna-25. Despite these setbacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his commitment to continuing Russia’s lunar program.

The Russian space sector grapples with funding problems and corruption scandals, which have hampered progress in recent years. However, efforts are underway to address these issues and ensure the future success of Russia’s space missions.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

Q: How old is the Russian equipment on the ISS?

A: According to Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov, 80% of the Russian equipment on the ISS is beyond its warranty period.

Q: What setbacks has Russia’s space program faced?

A: Russia’s space program has encountered difficulties, including the loss of two Mars missions and a lunar probe.

Q: How long did the Luna-25 mission take to develop?

A: The Luna-25 mission took 16 years to develop.

Q: What challenges does the Russian space sector face?

A: The Russian space sector faces funding problems and corruption scandals. However, efforts are being made to address these issues.