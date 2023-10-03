Summary: The effectiveness of watermarking AI-generated images is called into question by recent studies conducted by researchers. The findings reveal that existing watermarking techniques are vulnerable to attacks, making them unreliable for identifying AI-generated content. Watermarking, intended to trace the origins of images and text online, is seen as a promising strategy to combat misinformation and deepfakes. However, researchers have demonstrated how easy it is to remove watermarks or even add them to human-generated images, leading to false positives. Major AI players, including OpenAI, Alphabet, and Meta, have pledged to develop watermarking technology to address the issue of manipulated media. Nevertheless, experts point out that watermarking alone is not sufficient in detecting AI fakery and emphasize the need for combining it with other technologies. While some view watermarking as a valuable tool for harm reduction and catching lower-level attempts at AI fakery, others are pessimistic about its effectiveness. Despite the flaws in current watermarking techniques, some researchers believe that improving and properly managing expectations for watermarking can contribute to the overall solution in combating AI-generated content.

និយមន័យៈ

– Watermarking: The process of embedding digital information or markings into images or text files in order to verify their authenticity and trace their origins.

– AI-generated images: Images created using artificial intelligence algorithms, often referred to as deepfakes.

ប្រភព:

