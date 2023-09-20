បេសកកម្មផ្លូវចិត្ត៖ ការរុករកអាចម៍ផ្កាយដែលសម្បូរដោយលោហធាតុ

The Psyche mission, set to launch on October 5, 2023, aims to explore the asteroid Psyche, which floats in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists are intrigued by the asteroid because some believe it may be the remains of a failed planet’s iron-rich core, potentially worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion. However, there is speculation that Psyche may actually be a “rubble pile” rather than a solid metal asteroid.

Led by Arizona State University, the mission will send a spacecraft to orbit Psyche for three years, during which scientists hope to uncover more information about the asteroid’s origins and its topography. They also aim to determine the age of its surface, which could provide insight into the interior compositions of terrestrial planets like Earth.

While estimating the value of space objects is difficult, the potential metal resources in Psyche have been valued at an astronomical amount. However, NASA clarifies that the mission is not about mining the asteroid, but rather studying it to learn more about asteroids and the formation of terrestrial planets.

Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, measures approximately 140 miles in diameter and has a surface area of about 64,000 square miles. Current density estimates indicate that the asteroid is 30 to 60% metal by volume, suggesting a possible separation of its composition into an iron core and rocky mantle due to a past collision.

The spacecraft will carry three primary instruments to investigate Psyche: a multispectral imager, a gamma ray and neutron spectrometer, and a magnetometer. These instruments will capture images, measure elemental composition, and check for any remaining magnetic field, respectively.

In addition, the Psyche spacecraft will utilize an X-band radio telecommunications system to map the asteroid’s gravity and structure. The mission includes a flyby of Mars in May 2026 for a gravity assist before entering orbit around Psyche.

In conclusion, the Psyche mission represents a significant step in our understanding of asteroids and the formation of terrestrial planets. By studying the metal-rich asteroid, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the composition and history of celestial bodies in our solar system.

