ទីក្រុងញូវយ៉កលិចក្នុងអត្រាប្រកាសអាសន្ន៖ ផលប៉ះពាល់សម្រាប់ការប្រែប្រួលអាកាសធាតុ និងទឹកជំនន់ឆ្នេរសមុទ្រ

A recent study conducted by a NASA-led research team has revealed that New York City is sinking at a rate of half a foot per century. The study utilized high-resolution satellite images to analyze the ground elevation of the city, covering approximately 300 square miles. Contrary to a previous study’s hypothesis that heavy concrete buildings were causing the city’s land elevation to drop, the NASA team found that the weight of the city’s 1.68 trillion pounds of steel and stone had a negligible effect on sinking, except in areas built on landfills.

Hot spots for subsidence were scattered across the five boroughs, with places like Coney Island, Arverne by the Sea, Rikers Island prison complex, and parts of Governors Island exhibiting sinking due to their landfill foundations. Additionally, certain areas built on glacial ice sheets from the last Ice Age, approximately 20,000 years ago, were sinking as the land gradually returned to its original position.

The sinking of the city’s land is a matter of concern, especially in the face of rising sea levels caused by climate change. Researchers emphasize the importance of understanding the rate of sinking in relation to sea level rise to effectively prepare for future flooding and coastal challenges. The study found that while the average rate of sinking is less than one-tenth of an inch per year, areas built on landfill are sinking three times faster.

Notably, iconic sites like the Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium and LaGuardia Airport have been identified as sinking areas, further underscoring the need for consideration of sinking land in planning for climate change impacts. It is important to note that not all parts of New York City are sinking: areas such as Newtown Creek, East Williamsburg, and Woodside are actually rising. These cases are attributed to human activities such as environmental remediation and underground construction.

Understanding the causes and consequences of land uplift and sink is crucial, and NASA scientists plan to expand the project’s scope to cover all of North America and eventually the entire planet. This comprehensive analysis will contribute to better environmental monitoring and inform strategies for mitigating the effects of climate change and coastal flooding.

និយមន័យៈ

– Subsidence: The gradual sinking or settling of the Earth’s surface.

– Landfill: An area where waste materials are buried under layers of soil to reclaim land or dispose of waste.

– Glacial ice sheets: Large masses of ice that cover large areas of land and form during periods of glaciation.

