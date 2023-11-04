ព្រឹត្តិការណ៍ Celestial ល្អបំផុតដើម្បីសង្កេតនៅក្នុងខែវិច្ឆិកា

November is a thrilling month for skywatchers, filled with captivating celestial events and phenomena. Whether you are an avid stargazer or simply curious about the wonders of the universe, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into the highlights for this month, as shared by NASA.

1. Jupiter and Venus Take the Spotlight

Throughout November, the giant gas planet Jupiter and the bright planet Venus will grace the night sky. Venus will be visible a few hours before dawn in the eastern sky, while Jupiter can be spotted in the west all night long. Look for these dazzling planets and marvel at their beauty.

2. Lunar Delights

On November 9, keep an eye out for a beautiful crescent moon hanging just beneath Venus in the early morning sky. This celestial conjunction is truly a sight to behold. Later in the month, on November 17, the moon will sit low in the southwest, casting its gentle glow during twilight.

3. Discover Uranus

Prepare for a rare treat on the night of November 13. With naked eyes, you’ll have the opportunity to spot Uranus. Look toward the sky just after midnight, and you’ll find this icy planet nestled between Jupiter and the shimmering Pleiades star cluster (M45).

4. Moon meets Jupiter

Mark your calendars for November 24. The nearly full moon will make a delightful appearance close to Jupiter in the east after sunset. Grab your binoculars for an enhanced view of this enchanting celestial duo in the same field of vision.

5. ផ្កាឈូក Meteor Leonid

Get ready for a dazzling display! The annual Leonid meteor shower will reach its peak on November 17, with the highest number of meteors visible between midnight and dawn on November 18. To witness this celestial spectacle, find a safe, dark spot away from bright lights, lie down, and gaze upward to catch a glimpse of shooting stars streaking across the night sky.

6. Saturn and the Celestial Sea

Throughout November, look up to find the majestic planet Saturn positioned about halfway up the sky. In this region, you’ll also discover an array of water-related constellations, giving it the name “the Sea” or “the Water.” Saturn currently resides within the bounds of Aquarius, with Pisces, the fishes, and Capricornus, the mythical sea goat, in close proximity.

Embrace the magic of November’s celestial offerings and embark on a journey through the cosmos. These captivating skywatching moments invite us to ponder the vastness of space and our place within it. So, get ready to be awestruck by the infinite wonders of the universe!

សំណួរញឹកញាប់

1. Are there any special tools needed to observe these celestial events?

Most of these events can be observed with the naked eye, but having a pair of binoculars handy can enhance your viewing experience, especially for the moon-Jupiter conjunction on November 24.

2. Where is the best place to watch the Leonid meteor shower?

To get the best view of the Leonid meteor shower, find a safe and dark location away from city lights. Lie down, look straight up, and let your eyes adjust to the darkness. Patience is key as you wait for the shooting stars to streak across the sky.

3. How can I locate Saturn in the sky?

To find Saturn, look toward the south a couple of hours after dark. It will be about halfway up the sky. If you’re having trouble identifying it, you can use a sky-gazing app or a star chart to assist you in locating this magnificent planet.

(Note: The original article did not provide specific sources. The information provided is based on general knowledge about celestial events and phenomena.)