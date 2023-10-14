យានអវកាស Psyche Space របស់ NASA ចាប់ផ្តើមបេសកកម្មទៅកាន់អាចម៍ផ្កាយដែលសម្បូរដោយលោហធាតុ

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has begun its journey to explore the metal-rich asteroid of the same name. Launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, this mission marks the first of its kind to study an asteroid composed primarily of metallic components.

After escaping Earth’s gravity, the Psyche spacecraft will utilize solar electric propulsion to complete its six-year voyage to the asteroid. It is scheduled to reach its destination in 2029, covering a distance of approximately 2.2 billion miles. Upon arrival, the spacecraft will spend 26 months orbiting the asteroid, capturing images, mapping the surface, and collecting crucial data to determine its composition.

The asteroid Psyche is believed to be a remnant of a planetesimal’s iron-rich core, which played a crucial role in the formation of rocky planets. With an estimated width of 173 miles, it may have undergone multiple high-impact collisions during the early stages of the solar system’s formation, leading to the stripping away of its outer layer of rocky material. Studying Psyche could provide insights into the development of Earth’s core and the cores of other terrestrial planets.

This mission holds great significance due to the high metal content of the asteroid. Scientists hope that the discoveries made from studying Psyche will enhance our understanding of planet formation and the composition of planetary cores.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with instruments designed to discern traces of a magnetic field, analyze the asteroid’s chemical composition, and gather information about its surface features and mineral makeup. It also carries the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment, which will evaluate optical or laser communication capabilities in space, providing insights for future NASA missions.

Throughout the mission, real-time tracking of the spacecraft’s location can be accessed through NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System, a free web-based 3D visualization tool.

This mission represents a crucial step forward in our exploration of the solar system, offering valuable opportunities to learn about the origins of rocky bodies and the formation of our own planet.

