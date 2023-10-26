Have you ever wondered what lies beneath the swirling clouds of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system? NASA’s Juno Mission aims to uncover the secrets hidden within this gas giant. During its recent flyby, Juno captured an awe-inspiring image that reveals an enigmatic portrait of Jupiter, reminiscent of a Cubist masterpiece.

The photograph, taken on September 7 during Juno’s 54th close encounter with Jupiter, showcases a region in the planet’s far northern part named Jet N7. This captivating image showcases a tumultuous display of clouds and storms along Jupiter’s terminator, the boundary between its day and night sides. What makes this snapshot truly remarkable is the angle of sunlight, which casts atmospheric shadows, highlighting the intricate terrain and features.

Citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov utilized raw data from Juno’s JunoCam instrument to craft this mesmerizing image. Positioned approximately 4,800 miles above Jupiter’s cloud tops, at a latitude of approximately 69 degrees north, Juno gifted us with a sublime view of Jupiter’s intriguing aesthetic.

As scientists delve deeper into their study of these breathtaking formations, they hope to unlock profound insights into the atmospheric processes that govern this majestic planet. Each close encounter with Jupiter provides a unique opportunity for researchers to deepen their understanding of the dynamics at play within its expansive atmosphere.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

Q: What is pareidolia?

A: Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where individuals perceive familiar patterns, such as faces or objects, in unrelated or random stimuli.

Q: How does Juno capture images of Jupiter?

A: Juno utilizes its JunoCam instrument, which is specifically designed to capture high-resolution images of Jupiter’s atmosphere during its close flybys.

Q: What is Jupiter’s terminator?

A: The terminator on Jupiter is the boundary between the illuminated day side and the dark night side of the planet.

Q: Who is Vladimir Tarasov?

A: Vladimir Tarasov is a citizen scientist who utilized Juno’s raw data to transform it into the mesmerizing image captured during the flyby.

ប្រភព:

NASA – https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/juno/main/index.html