អាចម៍ផ្កាយ Bennu៖ ការគំរាមកំហែងដ៏មានសក្តានុពលដល់ផែនដី?

NASA astronomers are closely monitoring the massive cosmic object known as asteroid Bennu. Measuring 1,610 feet in width, Bennu has caught the attention of scientists due to concerns that it may potentially enter Earth’s orbit and pose a threat by colliding with our planet in the year 2182. With an estimated height taller than the Empire State Building in New York City, the impact of Bennu on Earth could release a staggering 1,200 megatons of energy, making it 24 times more powerful than the most potent nuclear weapon ever constructed.

Asteroid Bennu frequently makes close approaches to Earth, occurring once every six years. It had three such close encounters in 1999, 2005, and 2011. However, studies indicate that the chances of collision with Earth are relatively low, estimated at 1 in 2,700 or a 0.037% chance by the year 2182. NASA states that during the flyby, there is an extremely small chance that Bennu will pass through a “gravitational keyhole” that could set it on a path to impact Earth in the late 22nd century.

Despite the low probability of impact, Bennu has been classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” due to its ability to come as close as 4.65 million miles to Earth. NASA emphasizes the importance of continuous monitoring and research to better understand and prepare for any potential future risks associated with Bennu, as it remains one of the two most hazardous known asteroids in our solar system.

Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid, was first detected in 1999 and is categorized as a “near-Earth object.” With origins dating back more than 4.5 billion years, Bennu is considered a valuable celestial body for scientists. Its ancient nature provides critical insights into the formation and evolution of rocky planets like Earth. There is even speculation that Bennu may harbor organic molecules, similar to those necessary for the emergence of life, making it an intriguing target for scientific exploration.

In conclusion, while the chances of asteroid Bennu colliding with Earth are currently low, continuous monitoring and research are crucial to better understand the potential risks it may pose in the future. Bennu’s ancient origins and potential insights into the formation of life make it an important celestial body for scientific exploration.

ប្រភព:

- Hindustan Times (គ្មាន URL ផ្តល់)