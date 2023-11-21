In an unusual turn of events, a tool bag belonging to a NASA astronaut has taken on a new role as a satellite after becoming untethered during a recent spacewalk. This unexpected incident has captured the attention of space enthusiasts and astronomers, highlighting the challenges faced by astronauts in the unique environment of space.

During a maintenance walk outside the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara lost their grip on the valuable white satchel filled with tools. The tool bag is now orbiting Earth approximately 200 miles above the surface, and observers in the United Kingdom can spot it with telescopes or binoculars.

While concerns about space debris have been raised, NASA officials have reassured that the tool bag does not pose an immediate threat to the ISS or other satellites in orbit. The agency is actively monitoring its trajectory and predicts that it will remain in orbit for several months.

This incident serves as a reminder of the complexities and unexpected hurdles that can arise during space missions, even with the most carefully planned tasks. As the tool bag’s journey continues, space enthusiasts and astronomers are captivated by its temporary orbital sojourn.

It is not the first time astronauts have lost gear in space. NASA astronaut Ed White lost a spare glove during the first American spacewalk in 1965. In 2008, NASA astronaut Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper also accidentally dropped a tool bag, and in 2017, two NASA astronauts lost a piece of thermal shielding while conducting repairs.

NASA is currently investigating the incident and implementing additional safety measures to prevent such events from occurring during future spacewalks. In the meantime, the tool bag has been classified as space junk and assigned the identifier 58229/ 1998-067WC.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

Q: Is the tool bag a threat to the International Space Station or other satellites?

A: No, according to NASA officials, the tool bag poses no immediate threat to the ISS or other satellites in orbit.

Q: How can observers track the tool bag’s orbit?

A: The tool bag can be observed using telescopes or binoculars, particularly in the United Kingdom.

Q: Is this the first time astronauts have lost gear in space?

A: No, there have been previous instances where astronauts have unintentionally lost equipment during spacewalks.

Q: What measures is NASA taking to prevent similar incidents?

A: NASA is investigating the incident and implementing enhanced safety measures for future spacewalks.

Q: How long is the tool bag expected to remain in orbit?

A: NASA predicts that the tool bag will stay in orbit for several months before disintegrating in Earth’s atmosphere.