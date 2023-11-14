កាបូបឧបករណ៍ដែលបាត់ក្នុងលំហ៖ វត្ថុគន្លងថ្មីដែលត្រូវមើល

It is not every day that a tool bag becomes a new addition to the objects orbiting Earth, but that is precisely what happened during a recent spacewalk conducted by NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara. As they were performing maintenance on the International Space Station on November 1, their tool bag drifted away and into the vast emptiness of space.

NASA confirmed the incident in a blog post, stating that the tool bag was inadvertently lost. Flight controllers were able to spot the tool bag using external station cameras. Fortunately, the tools in the bag were not needed for the remainder of the spacewalk, so it did not impact any ongoing mission objectives.

European Space Agency reserve astronaut Meganne Christian shared footage of the moment the tool bag drifted away on X (formerly known as Twitter). According to Christian, the tool bag was last seen by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa as it orbited high above Mount Fuji.

Despite the brief moment of panic, NASA assured that the tool bag does not pose a significant risk to the International Space Station or its crew. Mission Control analyzed its trajectory and concluded that the possibility of it colliding with the station is low.

So, what happens to the lost tool bag now? According to Earthsky.org, the bag is expected to remain in orbit for several months, gradually descending until it reaches Earth’s atmosphere. At that point, it will most likely disintegrate.

Interestingly, the tool bag is highly reflective, making it visible to Earth-bound observers as it loses height. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, confirmed that the bag has been cataloged by the U.S. Space Force and assigned the catalogue number 58229/1998-067WC. This means that anyone with an internet connection can track its location in real time using the satellite tracking site N2YO.com.

While this may be an unconventional addition to Earth’s orbit, it is not the first time a tool bag has gone astray. In 2008, a similar incident occurred when a tool bag drifted away from astronaut Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper during a spacewalk. NASA estimated the value of that bag to be around $100,000, making it one of the largest items ever lost by a spacewalking astronaut.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

Q: How can I track the lost tool bag’s location?

A: You can monitor the bag’s location in real time using the satellite tracking site N2YO.com.

Q: Will the tool bag be visible from Earth?

A: Yes, as the tool bag loses height, it should become visible to Earth-bound observers. However, binoculars will be required to spot it.

Q: Is this the first tool bag to go missing in space?

A: No, there have been previous incidents of tool bags drifting away during spacewalks.