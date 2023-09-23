អនាគតនៃតារាសាស្ត្រ៖ ការរៀនម៉ាស៊ីន និងការស្ទង់មតិទូលំទូលាយ

Astronomy is entering a new era with the rise of large wide-field surveys and the integration of machine learning. While narrow-field point-and-shoot astronomy still holds importance, the true powerhouses of discovery in the coming decades will be these wide-field surveys combined with advanced artificial intelligence.

One recently developed machine learning program, ASTRONOMALY, has made significant progress in this field. By scanning nearly four million galaxy images from the Dark Energy Camera Legacy Survey (DECaLS), ASTRONOMALY has identified 1635 anomalies, including 18 previously unknown sources with highly unusual morphology. This highlights the potential of collaborative efforts between humans and software, where the combination can achieve better observational science than either could independently.

The main challenge in modern astronomy lies in the vast amount of data produced by survey telescopes. For example, the upcoming Vera Rubin Observatory is expected to generate 20 terabytes of data every night, ultimately leading to 32 trillion observations of 20 billion galaxies over a decade. Such massive datasets are beyond the capabilities of humans to thoroughly analyze and comprehend. This is where artificial intelligence comes into play, allowing for efficient processing and analysis.

Previous anomaly detection programs were limited by their reliance on specific phenomena, resulting in the detection of similar anomalies rather than entirely new ones. ASTRONOMALY, on the other hand, operates in an unsupervised manner, enabling it to identify novel outliers. It has the potential to uncover phenomena that excite astronomers, such as gravitational lenses, galactic mergers, and unusual red-shift patterns. However, ASTRONOMALY performs best when combined with a form of active learning, incorporating human feedback to enhance its accuracy.

In a recent study, astronomers tested ASTRONOMALY on a larger dataset than ever before and found that it can effectively operate at scale. By feeding the program a massive amount of DECaLS data, they were able to identify unique anomalies using the unsupervised method, augmented by active learning input. The most intriguing anomalies included ring galaxies with unusual colors and morphology, potentially strongly lensed systems, known interacting groups, and coincidental alignments.

What makes ASTRONOMALY particularly valuable is its ability to uncover rare objects that would otherwise go unnoticed. For example, one peculiar object is emitting radio emissions that could be explained by the presence of a quasar. Additionally, it exhibits a ring feature that could be a red-ringed galaxy or a gravitational lens. In a different case, a ring-shaped starburst galaxy with a tidal tail or colliding companion galaxy was discovered. These exciting findings demonstrate the potential of active learning algorithms to lead to groundbreaking discoveries in the near future.

While machine learning and wide-field surveys present numerous opportunities for astronomers, there are certain challenges that need to be addressed. One such challenge is the transfer of enormous amounts of data from the host server to local computers, which can take weeks. To overcome this, researchers propose that bringing computational power to the observatories themselves would be a more practical solution.

In conclusion, the face of astronomy is evolving with the emergence of wide-field surveys and machine learning. ASTRONOMALY, with its combination of unsupervised learning and active feedback, has proven its worth by uncovering unique anomalies. The future holds great promise for exciting new discoveries in the field of astronomy.

ប្រភព:

– Verlon Etsebeth, Michelle Lochner, Mike Walmsley, Margherita Grespan. “Astronomaly at Scale: Searching for Anomalies Amongst 4 Million Galaxies.” ArXiv Preprint.