Walking vs. Running: Which is More Beneficial for Your Health?

Exercise is widely known to have numerous physical and mental health benefits, and walking is often recommended as a great way to improve your fitness. But is running even better? Recent research suggests that walkers looking to maximize their health benefits might want to consider picking up the pace a bit, according to The New York Times. Here’s what you need to know to settle the walking vs. running debate.

ការយល់ដឹងអំពីអត្ថប្រយោជន៍

When assessing the health benefits of any activity, scientists consider two key factors: its impact on fitness and its potential to increase longevity. Fitness improvement is typically measured by VO2 max, which measures the amount of oxygen your body uses during exercise. By this measure, any form of movement is beneficial, but moderate activity, such as faster walking, appears to be more effective in improving heart and lung efficiency.

The Efficiency of Running

Running not only boosts fitness but is also more efficient than walking. As explained by Dr. Duck-chul Lee, a professor of physical activity epidemiology, running requires more energy and power due to the bounding motion it involves. A study conducted in Taiwan found that regular five-minute runs were equivalent to 15-minute walks in terms of longevity benefits. Furthermore, participants who completed 25-minute runs had a 35% lower risk of dying over the next eight years compared to those who walked for 105 minutes. Dr. Lee’s own research supported these findings, showing that runners, even at slow speeds, had a 30% lower risk of dying over the next 15 years and were 30% more fit than walkers.

The Continuum of Walking and Running

Rather than viewing walking and running as independent activities, it’s helpful to see them as parts of a continuum. Dr. Lee emphasizes that the greatest benefits come from transitioning from inactivity to any level of exercise. So, if you enjoy incorporating walk breaks or hikes into your running routine, there’s no need to eliminate them. Consistency is key, and once established, gradually adding vigorous bursts of pace to your routine can multiply the benefits.

So, whether you prefer walking, running, or a combination of both, the important thing is to stay active and maintain a regular exercise routine. Whether you choose to walk or run, your overall health and longevity can vastly improve by making movement a part of your daily life.