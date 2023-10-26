ការរកឃើញប្រវត្តិសាស្ត្រ៖ ការរកឃើញថ្មីលើការបង្កាត់ពូជមនុស្ស-Neanderthal

A groundbreaking study has revealed that humans and Neanderthals engaged in interbreeding much earlier than previously believed, taking place approximately 250,000 years ago. This finding challenges the long-held notion that interbreeding occurred only 75,000 years ago. Through DNA analysis, researchers have uncovered valuable insights into the history of these ancient interactions.

Revelations From DNA Studies

Previous studies have shown that around six percent of the genes in Neanderthals can be traced back to humans. Furthermore, scientists have found that certain groups of people in sub-Saharan Africa possess traces of Neanderthal DNA. This suggests that early humans mixed with Neanderthals and subsequently returned to Africa, leaving a genetic imprint.

Michael Dannemann, an associate professor specializing in evolutionary and population genomics, remarks that this new research provides greater accuracy in annotating Neanderthal DNA in modern human genomes. Additionally, it aids in understanding how the blending of genes influenced the physical traits of both Neanderthals and early humans. Moreover, it enhances our knowledge of their migration patterns and interactions in the past.

Presence of Neanderthal DNA in Sub-Saharan Africa

A study recently published in the journal Cell has revealed the presence of Neanderthal DNA in individuals of sub-Saharan African descent. Although the origins of this DNA still remain mysterious, the study primarily focused on populations with ancestral connections to Niger-Congo.

To shed light on the presence of Neanderthal DNA in today’s human populations, researchers compared genetic material from an ancient Neanderthal known as the “Altai Neanderthal” to the genes of 180 individuals from twelve different sub-Saharan African populations.

Through statistical analysis, the scientists identified shared genetic variants between humans and Neanderthals and investigated how these versions of genes were inherited. The study found that all sub-Saharan African genomes examined contained Neanderthal DNA, with some populations exhibiting up to 1.5 percent of Neanderthal genetic material. This valuable insight into interbreeding reveals that these genomes were inherited from humans who mixed with Neanderthals and returned to Africa.

Recent Studies Indicating Presence of Neanderthal DNA

Most intriguingly, researchers discovered that the majority of Neanderthal DNA in human genomes was concentrated in regions that do not encode protein synthesis. Conversely, these same regions in human DNA were lacking Neanderthal genes. This suggests that Neanderthals did not favor human genes during their evolutionary process. Instead, both species evolved differently, adapting their genomes to serve different purposes.

Fernando Villanea, a population geneticist from the University of Colorado Boulder, emphasizes the significance of this finding. He suggests that it implies neither set of genes is superior or inferior to the other; they simply evolved to fulfill different functions within each species’ genome.

More Insights Into Human Evolution

These remarkable findings offer scientists the opportunity to gain further insights into the intricacies of human evolution. Sarah Tishkoff, the senior author of the study and a genetics and biology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, proposes a deeper examination of the genetic makeup of the population that lived 250,000 years ago and how it compares to the genes of modern humans. This comparative analysis could unveil valuable information about the history and adaptation of our species.

សំណួរគេសួរញឹកញាប់:

Q: When did humans and Neanderthals first interbreed?

A: New research suggests interbreeding occurred approximately 250,000 years ago, challenging prior beliefs that it happened 75,000 years ago.

Q: Where is Neanderthal DNA found in modern humans?

A: Neanderthal DNA can be found in the genetic makeup of individuals living in sub-Saharan Africa, specifically in populations with ancestral connections to Niger-Congo.

Q: What does the presence of Neanderthal DNA in modern humans reveal?

A: It suggests that early humans mixed with Neanderthals and then returned to Africa, leaving a genetic imprint.

Q: What insights can be gained from studying Neanderthal DNA in modern human genomes?

A: By analyzing the impact of gene blending between Neanderthals and early humans, scientists can better understand the physical traits of both groups and their migration and interactions in the past.