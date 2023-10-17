The annual Orionid meteor shower is set to peak on October 22, 2023, delivering a celestial display that you won’t want to miss. Known for its bright and swift meteors, the Orionids create a stunning visual experience in the night sky.

The meteors of the Orionid shower travel at speeds exceeding 148,000 miles per hour (66 kilometers per second) and have the potential to become fireballs, producing prolonged bursts of light. They often leave glowing “trains” as they pass by, which can linger for several seconds to minutes. Although they appear to originate from the constellation Orion, the meteors are actually tiny fragments and particles, typically from comets or asteroids, that burn up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere.

In the case of the Orionids, these meteors are debris produced by Halley’s Comet, a comet that passes the Sun and Earth every 75 to 79 years. Every time Halley’s Comet approaches the inner solar system, it sheds between 3 to 10 feet of its material.

To enjoy the best viewing experience, it is recommended to look 45 to 90 degrees away from the radiant point in the sky. This perspective allows the meteors to appear longer and more spectacular. Looking directly at the radiant may cause the meteors to appear shorter due to an effect called foreshortening.

The Orionids typically produce 15 to 20 meteors per hour at their peak when observed from locations with minimal light pollution. However, there have been instances in the past when the meteor count surged to triple this number. This year, intense activity is not expected.

The best time to watch the meteor shower is during the immediate hours after midnight until dawn. The Orionids are fortuitously peaking over the weekend in 2023, making it more convenient to stay up late. The meteor shower is visible from both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, with viewers in the Northern Hemisphere facing southeast and those in the Southern Hemisphere facing northeast.

Halley’s Comet, the source of the Orionid meteors, is one of the most famous comets and makes an appearance approximately once every 76 years. Its last appearance was in 1986, and it is scheduled to return in 2061. The Orionids serve as a reminder of the comet’s enduring presence in our skies.

Whether you are an experienced astronomer or a curious observer, the 2023 Orionid meteor shower promises to be a celestial spectacle that should not be missed. Make sure to find a location away from bright city lights and bring a lawn chair or blanket to stay comfortable while enjoying the show.

Sources: NASA, EarthSky, American Meteor Society