ការសិក្សាថ្មីបញ្ជាក់ថា ស្ទ្រីមឈូងសមុទ្រកំពុងចុះខ្សោយ ដែលគំរាមកំហែងដល់អាកាសធាតុសកល

A recent study has confirmed that the Gulf Stream, a major ocean current that helps regulate sea levels and maintain temperate conditions, is weakening at an alarming rate. The flow of warm water through the Florida Straits has slowed by 4% over the past four decades, with potentially grave implications for the world’s climate.

The Gulf Stream, part of the thermohaline circulation system, transports heat, nutrients, carbon, and oxygen around the planet. It starts near Florida and carries warm water along the U.S. East Coast and Canada before crossing the Atlantic to Europe. This stream plays a crucial role in maintaining temperatures and sea levels, and its slowdown could disrupt these delicate balances.

Lead author Christopher Piecuch, a physical oceanographer at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, described the study’s findings as the “strongest, most definitive evidence we have of the weakening of this climatically-relevant ocean current.” The study analyzed data from three different sources, including undersea cables, satellite altimetry, and on-site observations, to measure the motions of the current around the Florida Straits.

While a 4% shift may seem small, scientists are concerned that this is just the beginning. Helen Czerski, an oceanographer at University College London, compares it to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, where small numbers escalated rapidly. The worry is that the slowdown of the Gulf Stream could be a precursor to a more significant collapse.

Scientists believe that the influx of cold, fresh water from melting ice sheets resulting from climate change may be responsible for the current’s slowdown. However, proving this link is challenging due to the complexity of the system and the relatively short time that humans have been directly observing ocean flows.

Further research is needed to fully understand the impact of climate change on the Gulf Stream and to differentiate between natural variability and human-induced effects. The weakening of the Gulf Stream highlights the urgent need for action to mitigate climate change and protect the delicate balance of Earth’s climate systems.

ប្រភព:

– Geophysical Research Letters, “Study: The Current Slowdown of the Gulf Stream System as Simulated with the Lena Ocean-Wave Model”

– Live Science, “Gulf Stream current could collapse in 2025, plunging Earth into climate chaos: ‘We were actually bewildered'”