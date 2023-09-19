ផ្កាយដុះកន្ទុយពណ៌បៃតងដែលទើបរកឃើញថ្មី រស់រានមានជីវិតពីការប្រឈមមុខជាមួយព្រះអាទិត្យ

A green comet named Nishimura has recently survived its close encounter with the sun and is now on its way back into the outer reaches of the solar system. This comet, also known as C/2023 P1, was first discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 12. It has a green glow caused by high levels of dicarbon in its coma, which is the cloud of gas and dust surrounding its solid core.

Initially, it was thought that Comet Nishimura might be a potential interstellar object, like ‘Oumuamua or Comet 2I/Borisov, making its first and final trip through the solar system. However, further observation revealed that it has an extremely elliptical orbit, bringing it into the inner solar system every 430 years before slingshotting around the sun and returning to the Oort Cloud.

Comet Nishimura made its closest approach to Earth on September 12, passing within 78 million miles of the planet. It reached perihelion, the closest point to the sun, on September 17, coming within 20.5 million miles of our home star. Despite the potential dangers of getting so close to the sun, Nishimura seems to have survived mostly unscathed. It is now moving away from the sun and slightly towards Earth, which will cause it to become fractionally brighter as more light reflects off its coma.

However, seeing the comet is not an easy task. It is only visible near the horizon shortly before sunrise or shortly after sunset. It is also much dimmer now than when it approached Earth, so a strong telescope or specialized astrophotography equipment is needed to get a decent sight of it. Astrophotographer Petr Horalek managed to capture a blurry image of the comet on September 17, but he couldn’t see it without his equipment.

Australians may have a slightly better chance of seeing the comet in the next week, as it will set around one hour after the sun during that time period, making it brighter to observers in that part of the world. There is also a possibility that Comet Nishimura could be the source of the annual Sigma-Hydrids meteor shower, potentially making this year’s shower more active and visually stunning than usual. Further observations in December could confirm or disprove this theory.

