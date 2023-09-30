អវកាសយានិកចិន បំភ្លឺទៀនក្នុងលំហ បង្ហាញពីឥរិយាបទនៃភ្លើងក្នុងមីក្រូទំនាញ

In a remarkable feat, two astronauts aboard China’s Tiangong space station successfully lit a candle with a match during a live broadcast. This may not seem extraordinary on Earth, but it poses significant risks in the microgravity environment of a space station. Open flames are strictly prohibited on the International Space Station (ISS) due to the dangers they pose.

The demonstration serves as a reminder of how fire behaves in microgravity. Instead of rising and forming a distinct shape, a flame in space diffuses in all directions, engulfing the match in a small sphere of fire. China’s space agency conducted the experiment to showcase this phenomenon and highlight the elimination of buoyancy in microgravity.

NASA, on the other hand, has been studying fire behavior in space for years in an effort to enhance the safety of space environments for astronauts. Through experiments like the Spacecraft Fire Safety Experiments (SAFFIRE), the agency has been igniting controlled flames on uncrewed spacecraft to simulate possible emergency scenarios that future space travelers may encounter. This research aims to better understand fire risks and develop effective countermeasures.

The importance of fire safety in space became evident in the past when a fire broke out on Russia’s Mir space station in 1997. Although the crew managed to extinguish the flames, it highlighted the potential dangers and prompted significant advancements in fire prevention systems. The ISS now features enhanced oxygen-generating systems with redundancies and advanced fire detection capabilities.

Considering the recent livestream from China’s Tiangong space station, it is likely that similar precautions and safety measures have been implemented to mitigate the risk of fire. In addition to safety, the ability to light a candle in space could also help alleviate unpleasant odors that tend to accumulate in the confined environment of a space station.

Overall, this achievement by Chinese astronauts showcases the unique behavior of fire in microgravity and the continuous efforts made by space agencies worldwide to enhance fire safety in space.

