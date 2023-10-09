Volcanic Glass Shards in Antarctica Reveal the Power of Taupō’s Eruption

A recent study has discovered volcanic glass shards buried deep within Antarctic ice cores, linking them to the eruption of New Zealand’s Taupō volcano. This find not only highlights the immense eruptive power of Taupō but also provides new insights into the timing of its most recent major eruption.

The eruption occurred approximately 1800 years ago and is considered one of the largest and most powerful eruptions to have taken place in the past 5000 years. It devastated an area of about 20,000 kilometers and spread volcanic fallout throughout the region. However, the exact timing of the eruption has been a subject of debate.

Researchers analyzed seven geochemically distinct volcanic glass shards found at a depth of 279m in the Roosevelt Island Climate Evolution ice core from West Antarctica. These glass shards were connected to the Taupō eruption through their geochemical composition.

The age of the shards was determined by examining the modelled age of the ice layers. This discovery confirms that the eruption most likely occurred in late summer or early autumn in the year 232. The shards provide valuable evidence for dating the eruption and understanding the volcano’s behavior.

The study also revealed that one of the volcanic glass shards matched the glass produced by Taupō’s super-eruption approximately 25,500 years ago, which created the crater now partially filled by Lake Taupō. This ancient event was estimated to be about 100 times larger than the 1991 eruption of Mt Pinatubo in the Philippines.

Detecting the volcanic glass shards in Antarctica, about 5000 kilometers away from Taupō, demonstrates the extraordinary power and reach of the eruption. The findings offer an opportunity to study the volcano’s global effects on the atmosphere and climate, contributing to a better understanding of its eruptive history.

The study builds upon previous research that explored Taupō’s explosive history. Scientists have estimated that over the past 12,000 years, there have been at least 25 eruptions from Taupō, ranging in size from small to the massive super-eruption events. While the volcano is capable of significant destruction, most eruptions have been smaller in scale.

Sources: Scientic Reports, GNS Science