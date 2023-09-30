ភាគល្អិតជីវសាស្រ្តដើរតួយ៉ាងសំខាន់ក្នុងការបង្កើតពពកអាកទិក

Researchers have recently published a study in Nature Communications, revealing the significant role that biological particles, such as pollen, spores, and bacteria, play in the development of ice in Arctic clouds. These findings have important implications for climate science and our understanding of the rapidly changing Arctic climate.

The study was conducted over several years at the Zeppelin Observatory in Svalbard, Norway. By using a sensitive optical technique that relied on light scattering and UV-induced fluorescence, the researchers were able to identify and count these biological particles individually, despite their minuscule concentrations.

The researchers also investigated the seasonal dynamics of these biological particles and established correlations with variables such as snow cover, temperature, and meteorological parameters. They confirmed the presence of biological particles through various methods, including electron microscopy and the detection of specific substances, such as arabitol and mannitol.

Arabitol and mannitol are sugar alcohol compounds commonly found in microorganisms. Detecting these substances in the air suggests the presence of fungal spores, which can originate from both local sources and long-range atmospheric transport.

Quantifying ice nucleating particles and understanding their properties proved to be a challenging task. The researchers employed two distinct methods, including the collection of particles on filters over a week, followed by laboratory analysis. Additionally, they were able to identify the proteinaceous component of ice nucleating particles by subjecting the filters to additional heating.

These findings have significant implications for climate science, as they can improve the representation of aerosol-cloud interactions in climate models and reduce uncertainties related to anthropogenic radiative forcing estimates.

Overall, the study sheds light on the critical role that biological particles play in Arctic cloud formation. Understanding this process is essential for accurately predicting and understanding the impact of climate change in the Arctic.

ប្រភព:

- ទំនាក់ទំនងធម្មជាតិ

- ឆ្នាំ