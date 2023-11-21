ការសិក្សាថ្មីបង្ហាញពីកត្តាស្មុគស្មាញនៅពីក្រោយរន្ធអូហ្សូនអង់តាក់ទិក

Researchers from the University of Otago have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the changes occurring in the Antarctica ozone hole over the past 18 years. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, sheds new light on the extent and depth of the ozone hole, as well as the factors contributing to its formation.

Contrary to previous beliefs that the depletion of ozone was primarily caused by chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the study suggests that other complex factors are also playing a significant role. Lead author Hannah Kessenich explains that there is a noticeable decrease in ozone concentration in the center of the hole compared to two decades ago. This drop in ozone can be attributed to changes in the air arriving at the polar vortex above Antarctica.

The findings challenge the notion that the “ozone issue” has been completely resolved. Kessenich emphasizes the importance of understanding ozone variability, as it has a direct impact on the climate of the Southern Hemisphere. The ozone hole’s interaction with atmospheric dynamics is believed to have played a role in Australia’s recent bushfires, and there is concern that its effects could soon extend to New Zealand.

The Montreal Protocol, implemented in 1987, has been effective in regulating the production and consumption of ozone-depleting chemicals. However, this new research highlights the need to consider additional factors when addressing the ozone hole. As the ozone layer is a critical component of the Earth’s climate system, gaining a deeper understanding of its variability is essential for predicting and mitigating future environmental challenges.

សំណួរដែលគេ​បានសួរច្រើន​ What is the Montreal Protocol? The Montreal Protocol is an international agreement designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances. What causes the formation of the ozone hole? The ozone hole primarily forms due to the presence of man-made chemicals, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), that react with and destroy ozone molecules in the stratosphere. How does the ozone hole affect climate? The ozone hole can lead to changes in atmospheric dynamics and climate patterns, including alterations in wind patterns and surface climate. These changes can have local and global impacts on weather conditions and ecosystems.