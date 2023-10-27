Antarctica’s sea ice, once expansive enough to double the size of the frozen continent, has reached record lows this year. Warmer ocean waters caused by climate change have contributed to the significant shrinkage in winter sea ice, with this year experiencing the smallest ice extent since satellite measurements began in 1980.

In a recent analysis by the National Snow and Ice Data Center, it was discovered that on September 10th, the sea ice reached its largest extent of the year, but it was nearly 350,000 square miles smaller than the previous record low in 1986. This decline in sea ice has far-reaching consequences, particularly in relation to global sea level rise.

Although missing sea ice does not directly add water to the ocean, it plays a crucial role in shielding glaciers and ice shelves from storms and warm ocean waters. The absence of sea ice accelerates the melting of these land-based ice formations, leading to increased sea level rise. Additionally, the exposed ocean water absorbs more heat than ice, making it challenging for the sea ice to recover and re-form in subsequent years.

Scientists warn that the Antarctic sea ice system has entered a new regime, characterized by a stronger influence of warm ocean waters that restrict ice growth. The significant loss of sea ice is an alarming indicator of the impact of climate change on Antarctica.

Further research also highlights the rapid melting of Antarctica’s glaciers and ice shelves. The West Antarctic ice shelf, in particular, is responding most profoundly to a warming world. It contains a substantial amount of water that, if melted, could raise global sea levels significantly.

The accelerating decline of Antarctic sea ice calls for urgent action to mitigate climate change and limit further global sea level rise. As humanity faces the consequences of these changes, adaptation measures become essential to address the challenges presented by the melting ice in Antarctica.

សំណួរញឹកញាប់

1. How does the shrinking Antarctic sea ice contribute to global sea level rise?

Missing sea ice allows for the accelerated melting of glaciers and ice shelves on land. As these land-based ice formations melt, they contribute additional water to the oceans, resulting in global sea level rise.

2. Why is it difficult for sea ice to recover after a bad year of shrinkage?

Exposed ocean water, which doesn’t freeze, absorbs more heat than ice. This increased absorption of heat makes it challenging for new ice to re-form in subsequent years, hindering the recovery of sea ice after a significant decline.

3. What is the impact of warm ocean waters on the Antarctic sea ice system?

Warmer ocean waters limit ice growth, potentially leading to a new regime in the Antarctic sea ice system. The influence of warm ocean waters reduces the extent of sea ice and contributes to its shrinking over time.