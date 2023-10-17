បច្ចេកវិទ្យាថ្មីអាចកាត់បន្ថយការបំពុលពន្លឺ និងស្ដារឡើងវិញនូវទិដ្ឋភាពច្បាស់នៃមេឃពេលយប់

A new streetlamp technology has been developed that could help mitigate the problem of light pollution and restore clear views of the night sky for astronomers. Light pollution, caused by the widespread use of bright LED lights, has been a growing threat to astronomical observatories all over the world. These energy-efficient LED lights consume less electricity than traditional incandescent lights but are much brighter, causing the sky to glow with increased intensity when installed in cities.

As a result, many observatories that were once located in dark, remote areas now see fewer stars due to the excessive light scattering through the Earth’s atmosphere. This problem has been offsetting the advancements in telescope technology. A recent study revealed that stars are disappearing from the sky at an average rate of 10% per year.

German startup StealthTransit has recently tested a potential solution for this issue. The company’s technology, called the DarkSkyProtector, consists of three components: a device that makes LED lights flicker at an imperceptible frequency, a GPS receiver, and a specially designed telescope camera shutter that can blink in sync with the LED lights. By opening the shutter only during the brief moments when the LED lights are switched off, the technology can significantly reduce unwanted sky glow in astronomical images.

Experiments conducted at an observatory in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia demonstrated that the DarkSkyProtector could reduce the sky glow in images by an impressive 94%. This technology has the potential to make all types of lights astronomy-friendly, including outdoor advertising and indoor lighting. It can filter out lights from nearby towns and villages as well as from the observatory itself.

StealthTransit stated that most existing LED lights can operate in blinking mode, and new lamps designed specifically to protect the night sky would not be more expensive than current LED technology. The only costly element of the system is the lightweight and agile telescope shutter, which needs to blink about 150 times per second. The company hopes to make this technology available for larger telescopes in the near future.

Although still in the prototype stage, StealthTransit aims to have a commercially viable product for the world’s best telescopes within the next five to seven years.

ប្រភព:

– Space.com – “New Streetlamp Technology Could Make Nights Dark Again for Astronomers”