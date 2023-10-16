ហ្វូស៊ីលដ៏គួរឱ្យរំភើបរកឃើញពន្លឺថ្មីលើជីវិត Cretaceous ចុងនៅប្រទេសអាហ្សង់ទីន

New research presented at the Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting by paleontologist Matthew Lamanna has revealed exciting fossil discoveries from the Cañadón Tomás Quarry in Argentina’s Patagonia region. The findings provide valuable insights into life at the end of the Cretaceous period, just before the non-avian dinosaurs went extinct.

Lamanna highlights the importance of understanding the biodiversity, evolution, and paleobiogeography of dinosaurs and other continental vertebrates in the Southern Hemisphere during the Late Cretaceous. The fossil site in Argentina helps fill in the gaps of our knowledge regarding these animals in the region.

The Cañadón Tomás site was initially discovered in 2020 during a paleontological impact study conducted by Museo de La Plata. The study uncovered dinosaur fossils, including bones belonging to large-bodied duck-billed dinosaurs called hadrosaurs. Further excavations have revealed numerous bones from hadrosaurs of various sizes, potentially indicating the presence of a social group or even a herd of related individuals.

In addition to hadrosaur fossils, the team also discovered remains from predatory dinosaurs, such as a tooth and a claw. Furthermore, the site yielded rare and small-bodied vertebrates, including the first Cretaceous snake found in the Golfo San Jorge Basin and the upper jaw of a reigitheriid, a small mammal.

The discovery of the mammal jaw is particularly significant, as understanding mammalian life during the Cretaceous is crucial in comprehending the full picture of the non-avian dinosaur extinction and the subsequent expansion of mammals. According to Lamanna, the mammal jaw is one of the best fossils of its kind ever discovered.

Despite being in the preliminary stage of research and excavation, the Cañadón Tomás site has already shown great promise. More materials are being discovered, indicating that there is still much work to be done and many more fossils to uncover at this site.

Overall, these exciting fossil finds in Argentina contribute to our understanding of Late Cretaceous life in the Southern Hemisphere and shed new light on the biodiversity and evolution of dinosaurs and other vertebrates during this period.

