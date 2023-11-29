The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set its sights on an ambitious series of missions, with Gaganyaan, India’s maiden human space flight endeavor, taking precedence. ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the agency’s dedication to this groundbreaking project during the recent 2023 Global Energy Parliament in Kolkata.

Gaganyaan’s primary objective is to launch human beings into space, placing them in a low Earth orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometers for a three-day mission. This extraordinary feat, scheduled for 2025, signifies India’s entry into the elite group of nations capable of manned space travel.

ISRO’s chairman also unveiled their strategic plan to establish India’s very own space station. The agency aims to construct the initial module by 2028 and complete the project by 2035. This forward-thinking initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for an Indian space station and a manned mission to the moon by 2040.

In a remarkable collaboration, Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, announced that the United States space agency will assist in training an Indian astronaut by the end of 2024. This partnership underscores the increasing cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two space-faring nations.

ISRO’s upcoming projects do not end with Gaganyaan and the space station. Aditya L1, India’s first space-based mission dedicated to studying the sun, is approaching its destination. By January 7, it is expected to reach the Lagrange point 1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This strategic positioning will enable Aditya L1 to continuously observe the sun without being interrupted by eclipses.

The recent success of Chandrayaan-3, India’s lunar mission, has further fueled the nation’s enthusiasm for space exploration. India became the fourth country to achieve a successful moon landing and the first to touch down on the lunar southern region. Somanath proudly highlighted that India relied solely on its own scientific and engineering prowess in developing the spacecraft and mission plan.

During the Global Energy Parliament, ISRO Chairman S Somanath was honored with the Governor’s Excellence Award by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. This recognition not only celebrates Somanath’s leadership but also recognizes the remarkable achievements of the Indian space agency.

As India ventures into new frontiers of space exploration, ISRO’s unparalleled dedication, innovation, and self-reliance position the country as a formidable force in the global space community.

សំនួរចំលើយ (FAQ)

1. What is Gaganyaan?

Gaganyaan is India’s maiden human space flight program aimed at launching astronauts into space and placing them in a low Earth orbit for a three-day mission.

2. What are the future plans of ISRO?

ISRO’s future plans include establishing India’s space station by 2035 and undertaking a manned mission to the moon by 2040.

3. What is Aditya L1?

Aditya L1 is India’s first space-based mission designed to study the sun. It will be positioned at the Lagrange point 1 (L1), around 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, allowing for uninterrupted observations of the sun.

4. តើ Chandrayaan-3 ជាអ្វី?

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s lunar mission, which successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon’s southern region, making India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon.

