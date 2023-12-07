NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Captures First Images on Its Quest for Metal-Rich Asteroid

In a significant milestone, NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has captured its first images during its mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid. The orbiter, which was launched on October 13, has been performing various operations successfully since then. It has powered on scientific instruments, transmitted data, and even set a deep-space record with its electric thrusters.

On December 4, the Psyche mission activated the orbiter’s twin cameras and retrieved a total of 68 images. These images were taken within a starry region in the Pisces constellation. The imager team is currently using this data to ensure the proper functioning of the cameras and analyze the images. Jim Bell, the instrument lead of the Psyche imager at Arizona State University, expressed excitement about these initial images, referring to them as a “curtain-opener.”

The primary purpose of the imager instrument is to help determine the composition of the asteroid Psyche, which is believed to be rich in metals like gold and diamond. The instrument uses multiple color filters, including wavelengths of light that are invisible to the human eye, to gather data about the asteroid’s composition.

While these initial images are exciting, the Psyche mission has even more in store. In 2026, the spacecraft will take test images of Mars during a flyby, providing further opportunities to refine its imaging capabilities. The most anticipated images, however, will be captured in 2029 when Psyche reaches its target asteroid. These images promise to offer unprecedented insights into the metal-rich world and unlock valuable information about the early formation of our solar system.

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is on an incredible journey to explore a world unlike any other, and these first images mark the beginning of a remarkable scientific adventure.