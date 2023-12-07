NASA’s Psyche spacecraft captures stunning images of asteroid Psyche

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, which was launched on October 13, continues to make impressive strides in space. Most recently, the spacecraft successfully activated its twin cameras and snapped its first images of the asteroid Psyche.

The imager instrument, which consists of a pair of identical cameras, captured a total of 68 images of a star field in the constellation Pisces. These initial images are a significant milestone for the mission team, as they allow for the verification of proper commanding, telemetry analysis, and calibration of the images.

“This is just the beginning,” said Jim Bell, the Psyche imager instrument lead from Arizona State University. “We start checking out the cameras with star images like these, then in 2026 we’ll take test images of Mars during the spacecraft’s flyby. And finally, in 2029, we’ll get our most exciting images yet – of our target asteroid Psyche. We look forward to sharing all of these visuals with the public.”

The imager team will use the data collected from the images to determine the composition of the metal-rich asteroid Psyche. By analyzing the photographs in various wavelengths of light, both visible and invisible to the human eye, the team hopes to gain insights into the asteroid’s history and geology.

In addition to capturing stunning images, the Psyche spacecraft has also achieved other significant milestones since its launch. It has successfully tested various scientific instruments like a magnetometer and a gamma-ray spectrometer. Furthermore, the spacecraft has set a record with its electric thrusters, which will enable it to travel deep into space.

The Psyche spacecraft is currently millions of miles away from Earth and is expected to reach its destination, the asteroid Psyche, in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, in 2029. The mission team will continue to monitor space weather and gather valuable data during the long journey.

With each success, NASA’s Psyche mission brings us closer to unlocking the mysteries of our solar system and expanding our knowledge of the universe.