Antarctic Ice Shelf Collapse Highlights Urgency for Climate Action

As the world gears up for the upcoming COP28 climate conference in Dubai, recent observations from Antarctica serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of the climate crisis. Scientists have witnessed the collapse of the ice shelf connected to Cadman Glacier on the west Antarctic Peninsula, leaving the glacier vulnerable to the warming waters of the ocean. This resulting accelerated retreat signifies a distressing trend in polar ice dynamics.

The findings of this research, which was published in Nature Communications, emerged from the meticulous work of an international team comprising scientists from the University of Leeds, Lancaster University, ENVEO, the University of Delaware, and the British Antarctic Survey. By utilizing data from various satellite missions, including ESA’s CryoSat and Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel-1, the researchers were able to track significant changes in the ice shelf and glacier over time.

Their analysis revealed that between November 2018 and May 2021, the Cadman Glacier retreated a staggering eight kilometers after remaining stable for nearly fifty years. This rapid change can be attributed to above-average ocean water temperatures around the west Antarctic Peninsula during 2018–2019.

The warming waters have likely posed a threat to the Cadman Ice Shelf since the 1970s. Benjamin Wallis, a researcher from the University of Leeds who led the study, suggests that the warmer waters began undermining the ice shelf, with significant effects becoming apparent in the early 2000s. The elevated temperatures infiltrated not only the surface but also the deeper layers of the ocean, potentially reaching the point where the ice shelf was grounded on the seafloor. Satellite observations have since captured this bottom-up melting.

សំនួរចំលើយ (FAQ)

Q: What is an ice shelf?

A: An ice shelf is a thick floating platform of ice that forms where a glacier or ice sheet flows down to a coastline and onto the ocean surface.

Q: How do ice shelves affect glaciers?

A: Ice shelves provide vital support to glaciers by acting as a barrier—a buttress—floating on the ocean surface and sometimes anchoring to the ocean floor. This slows down the flow of glacial ice toward the sea, helping to maintain glacier stability.

Q: What are the implications of the Cadman Ice Shelf collapse?

A: The collapse of the Cadman Ice Shelf has removed a crucial support system, allowing the glacier to discharge ice into the ocean at a concerning rate. This research highlights the sensitivity of Antarctic glaciers to changes in oceanic temperatures and emphasizes the potential for rapid ice loss due to climate change.

Q: Why is addressing ocean warming important?

A: The situation in Antarctica serves as a compelling reminder of the urgent need to address warming oceans. The warming not only threatens polar regions but also poses risks to global sea levels and ecosystems.

(ប្រភព៖ Nature Communications)